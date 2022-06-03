The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities for individuals from financially poor backgrounds. And for that purpose, it will offer skill development training programmes to the youth from low-income settlement areas. The GHMC is collaborating with the Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF) for the implementation of this initiative and has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

A GHMC official has informed that under this programme, the youth would be taught workplace competency skills, such as digital empowerment and spoken English, and around 60 per cent of the participants would be women. It has also been stated that 600 youth would be trained each year through the Foundation Course. "It will help them embark on a journey of self-learning in order to be able to make more informed life choices and acquire the necessary skills for improved employability, thereby leading to improved self-belief," the GHMC officials added, as reported by ENS.



The outreach of this project includes involving the trainees (youth from low-income areas) in communication, relationship building, visiting and working with the leaders and the government. The educators will also help them with their CVs and mock interviews, and provide support and motivation for the youth. The administration also looks to establish a connection with industry partners and employers to make jobs and opportunities accessible to the youth and post-placement mentoring and support for continuation in the employment, as officials have stated.

On a pilot basis, the project will be implemented in the Chandanagar circle of the Serilingampally Zone of the GHMC. For this purpose, the civic body will allot the Model Market Building, situated near HUDA Colony, for a period of one year to commence the Light House Programme (LHP). The programme works on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The LHP is a sustainable livelihood programme for disadvantaged urban youth that operates through collective action by building an ecosystem of various stakeholders comprising the government, corporate, NGOs and other implementing partners contributing toward this common purpose to provide social and economic development in the city by enabling agency and sustainable livelihood for individuals and communities, ENS reported.

The programme design is centred on creating an inclusive and emotionally safe space for disadvantaged youth, in both physical and virtual forms. The officials said that it stands for hope, strength and security, and acts as a beacon to guide the youth towards their full potential and to provide employment opportunities as well as post-employment support.

This initiative by GHMC was inspired by a similar programme carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The PMC partnered with LCF for the LHP in 2015. At present, there are 11 LHPs running in Pune city. The LCF is providing vocational training courses to 11,000 students in Pune, and 7,200 former trainees have already been placed in jobs or are self-employed.