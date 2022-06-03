The individual scores of the prestigious Civil Services examination 2021 are out, released by the Union Publis Service Commission (UPSC) Friday, June 2. The results of the Mains exam had been published on the official website of UPSC on Monday, May 30, and it had been stated by UPSC that the individual scores would be published within 15 days after the publication. However, they were released much sooner.

UPSC topper Shruti Sharma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and an alumna of Delhi University's St Stephen's College has scored 54.56 per cent marks. The second rank holder, Ankita Agarwal from West Bengal has obtained 51.85 per cent marks, as per a PTI report.

The percentage is determined out of a total of 2025 marks, which comprises the marks of the Mains exam, which is 1750, and the interview score, which is 275. Shruti received a total of 1105 marks, scoring 932 marks in the written exam and 173 marks in the personality test (or interview). Ankita scored a total of 1050 marks, obtaining 871 marks in the written exam and 179 marks in the interview. The third rank holder, Gamini Singla, got 1045 marks, scoring 858 marks in the Mains and 187 marks in the interview.

UPSC has also disclosed the marks of the fourth and fifth rank holders, which are 1039, scored by Aishwarya Verma, who obtained the fourth rank. She scored 860 marks in the written exam and 179 marks in the interview. Meanwhile, Utkarsh Dwivedi, who got the fifth rank, got a total of 1036 marks, with 871 marks in the Mains and 165 marks in the interview, as reported by PTI.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021 was conducted on October 10, 2021. A total of 5,08,619 candidates had written the exam, out of which 9,214 candidates qualified. the Mains exam was held in January 2022 and a total of 1,824 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview. A total of 685 candidates, including 508 men and 177 women have finally qualified, and they will be offered positions in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service among other government services.

Of the total of 685 successful candidates, 244 are from the General category, 73 are from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 203 belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 105 belong to Scheduled Castes (SC) and 60 candidates are from the Scheduled Tribes (ST), as per the 2021 results published by UPSC.