The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Kelambakkam campus in Tamil Nadu is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases which is now keeping the Tamil Nadu health department on high alert.



There are over 15,000 students on campus, out of which, 5,600 are first-year students. When the department conducted 4,092 RT-PCR tests, 163 students tested positive. More students have been tested after and there is a possibility that the number will only increase.



State Health Minister Ma Subramanian told IANS, "The students, who tested positive in the first two days, have tested negative for the infection, and this a welcome indicator. I have met the students most of whom are from North Indian states and have asked them not to worry and to reassure their parents. The students are expected to recover within 10 days and we have advised the institute not to declare a holiday."



He said that 99 per cent of the cases were infected with Omicron sub-variants, mostly BA.2.



A student who was infected with BA.4 variant and another diagnosed with BA.3 variant have recovered.



The minister emphasised that even while going about leading their normal life, people must be careful and follow COVID-19 protocols. They should wear masks, maintain social distance and wash hands or use sanitisers regularly.



Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has already sent a circular to all the district collectors of the state to be on alert against the increasing cases in various districts.



The district collectors are directed to strictly ensure that people are adhering to COVID-19 protocols.