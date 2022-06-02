The Telangana government has come up with an initiative to increase enrolment in the schools. On May 31, the state's School Education Department directed all the government and local body schools to increase the enrolment. For this purpose, the government has rolled out the Prof Jayashankar Badi Bata (admission drive) programme, which will be carried out from June 3 to June 30.

The School Education Department has also instructed the concerned officials and teachers to identify the schools suffering due to low enrolment and to prepare a special plan to increase admissions with parents’ involvement. They were also asked to identify the children who are deprived of school education and admit them to relevant classes as per their age. Guidelines have been issued to the concerned people by the department regarding this, as stated in a report by Telangana Today.

The officials and teachers have been given the responsibility to conduct house-to-house surveys for identifying drop-outs and education-deprived students. They also have to create awareness among the children's parents and in the community regarding the importance of education, the introduction of English-medium education in the schools, as well as on the facilities being provided by the state government under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme and motivate them to enrol their wards in government schools.

The department has asked all respective Head Masters (HMs) and Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) to upload name-wise particulars of the newly enrolled children, along with particulars of children enrolled from Anganwadi centres and those enrolled from private schools, on ISMS portal www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in every day during the programme, as reported by Telangana Today.

The top three districts and the top ten schools that complete this programme successfully and enrol the most number of students will be felicitated by the state government. It has also been reported that a Badi Bata desk will be set up at district, mandal and school levels.