The row over Class X textbooks in Karnataka is far from over. Just when Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh to submit a report on the issue, some members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) laid siege on Nagesh's residence in Tiptur, Tumakura. The incident took place at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, June 1.

The students laid siege when the minister was away in Ahmedabad, attending a national conference of education ministers on school education. They staged a demonstration outside his house. A pair of khaki shorts was burnt as a symbolic protest against the alleged saffronisation of education by the state government, as reported by ENS. The students even clashed with some BJP workers present there. The police immediately rushed in to disperse the mob. As many as 15 students were detained by the police.

The police has reported that members from both sides have sustained injuries in the incident. "NSUI activists protesting at the home of BC Nagesh in Tiptur is condemnable. Such a move will bring disgrace to students and educationists. The perpetrators of this crime will be prosecuted," Chief Minister Bommai said, as per the ENS report. "Though people of the state have discarded the goonda culture of the Congress party, it seemingly has not given up its habit," BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel tweeted.

Additionally, the District in-charge and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who was in Tumakura to take part in a function, said, "The Congress party, which has lost its base, is responsible for the incident. People of Karnataka will not tolerate such hooliganism."

It may be noted that NSUI is the student wing of the Congress. It has also been stated by him that the NSUI members had attempted to set fire to the minister's residence The minister is expected to be back from Ahmedabad on the evening of June 2.