A ZPP High School student, V Charan Nagakrishna Tej, has been selected for ISRO YUVIKA-2022. She hails from the town of Satrampadu, located in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Eluru District Collector, Y Prasanna Venkatesh, has even felicitated Nagakrishna Tej and appreciated her talent and interest in space technology. Speaking on the occasion, he said that she has brought laurels to the Eluru district by being selected for the prestigious ISRO YUVIKA-2022, as reported by ENS.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had organised a special programme for school children called Young Scientist Programme, popularly known as Yuva Vignani Karyakram or YUVIKA, to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to young students with a preference to those coming from rural areas, ENS reported. As many as 150 students were selected for this ISRO programme from across the country.

"The programme is primarily aimed at arousing the interest of the young generation in the emerging areas of space activities. The programme is thus aimed at creating awareness among the youngsters who are the future building blocks of our nation. ISRO has chalked out this programme to 'catch them young'. The programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research /career," the ISRO website for this programme states.

The duration of the YUVIKA programme is two weeks and it will take place during the summer holidays in the state. Its schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, and also practical and feedback sessions.