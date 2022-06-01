The months of March, April and May are when the parents, especially those getting transferred, approach the CBSE schools seeking admission for their children. However, this time around, getting a seat was tough. Many parents had to go back dejected even after trying various channels to get a seat.

"The reason? The CBSE schools in the district have filled their allotted quota which is 40 students per class," said Indira Rajan, Secretary-General, National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS). According to her, every year, right before the school reopening it is claimed by all that students are leaving CBSE schools for the ones affiliated with the state board.

"However, the very fact that nearly all schools in the district are facing a shortage of seats presents a different truth. Parents know that CBSE schools present a better education and training to their wards when it comes to competitive examinations," she said. According to her, national-level data has shown that when it comes to succeeding in entrance examinations, students who have passed out from the CBSE board have showcased a higher level of performance than the rest of the boards.

"One only needs to have a look at the number of students who had cleared the IIT, NEET and even the state engineering entrance examinations. CBSE students rule the roost with a higher percentage of success rate which is 75 per cent of the total numbers who appear for the entrance examinations," she said. Indira said this is because the teaching methodology that is followed in the CBSE schools is one that not only is interactive but also prepared to keep in mind the holistic development of the students.

"A principal of a leading school in Kochi said that if we open two new schools in the district, both will be completely filled in a matter of days. That many numbers of students are standing out waiting for a seat to open up," she added. She said this demand can be attributed to the perfect manner the board examinations were conducted during the pandemic times.

"Also, the continuous training that CBSE gives to its teachers through Diksha has ensured that the students get introduced and understand facts and concepts better," she said adding since the start of 2022, nearly six lakh CBSE teachers in the state have enrolled for the various courses conducted by the board. Of course, she said, in the rural areas, some schools have seen a few students leaving for the other boards due to financial difficulties.