Hindu right-wing youth leaders on June 1, Tuesday, called for an action against a college professor after a video showing him performing namaz on the lawns of the college has gone viral. As a result, the academician has been sent on compulsory leave.

This was reported in Sri Varshney College following which, on Tuesday, May 31. Professor SR Khalid was sent on a one-month compulsory leave, as stated in a copy by PTI.

"An inquiry has been ordered into the matter after some youth leaders belonging to the Bhartiya Janata Yuwa Morcha (BJYM) charged the teacher of indiscipline and trying to disturb peace by offering prayers at a public place," informed the spokesman of the institution.

An FIR was also filed at the Kuwarsi police station in this connection.

Police said action in the matter will be taken after receiving a report from the college authorities.

Deepak Sharma Azaad, the student leader, shared that by offering 'namaaz' inside the college campus, the professor was trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere, he informed reporters.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Yuva Morcha have been protesting against the professor and the college as well and as per The Indian Express.



As per the same report, a probe was initiated and the panel, set up on Sunday, is due to submit its report this week, informed officials.