Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, said on Tuesday, May 31, that the state education minister BC Nagesh's report would be used to take further action on the textbook review scandal. "The Education Minister has been asked to submit a report. The minister has stated that he would submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue. The minister had also met the Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and said that he would present the facts with the records. Appropriate action would be taken after getting the report," he said, while addressing the media at Mangaluru, according to an ANI report.

A group of seers has claimed that the teachings of social reformer Basavanna have been twisted in the new Kannada and social science textbooks for Class X students. The seers have also accused the review committee of demeaning the state hymn written by poet Kuvempu.

According to the CM, Nagesh informed him that he will personally meet with him and explain all parts of the matter in detail, backed up by facts. In response to rising demand to remove chairman of the textbook revision committee Rohith Chakrathirtha, the CM stated he would only be able to make a decision after reviewing the report. Five additional writers, including Bolwar Mohammed Kunhi, wrote to Bommai on Tuesday, expressing their want to withdraw their approval to their writings being taught as lessons to schoolchildren, as per a Times of India report.

Among those who have written to Nagesh asking to drop their lessons from the revised textbooks include, Amit Chandrashekhar, Roopa Hassan, Sarjoo Katkar and Prof KS Madhusudhan. They are protesting the alleged attempt at saffronisation by the Chakrathirtha committee. Bolwar said, on his short story 'Sullu Helabaradu' being taught to class 5 students, "My story may not complement the intention of the revised textbooks. So, I request you to drop it." TS Nagabharana, Kannada Development Authority chairman, sought the CM to put an end to the controversy, saying that the row is threatening to "vitiate the academic atmosphere."