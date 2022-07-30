The Kerala Ministry is likely to see a big change soon as the Education Minister is most likely to be changed. Varkala town MLA V Joy is like to be the next Education Minister while the current minister would be exalted as the Secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram District CPI-M in Kerala, as stated in a report by IANS.

Few sources say that during his official trip to the national capital, Sivankutty had called on the party's General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri and the issue was discussed. Further, it was stated that incumbent District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan was a surprise choice to the party's state secretariat when it was reconstituted and hence, he is moving out.

This move is observed to be a step to avoid an embarrassment to Sivankutty and the Pinarayi Vijayan government as the Education Minister and other leaders have been asked to be present in the court. This was asked in connection with a case of vandalism against them on the floor of the Assembly in 2015. Hence, the leaders were asked to be present in the court on September 14.

Also, it is observed that if the Education Minister is hauled by the court, it would become a huge setback to him as students look up to him. Additionally, there have been several issues in the district unit of the party. In this regard, Sivankutty who is known for his organisational skills, will be able to handle it better, as stated in a report by IANS.

Moreover, Sivankutty was acknowledged as a successful Mayor of the Trivandrum Corporation. Also, he won from the Nemom Assembly constituency in the state capital city and was the party's 'unofficial' nominee to the state cabinet from the capital district.

As per the report in IANS, Chief Minister Vijayan is pondering over handing over the Education portfolio to another senior party member and Joy could get the Cooperation portfolio.