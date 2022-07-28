The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the Prime Minister Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASAVI) Entrance Test 2022. All school students who wish to register for the examination can visit the official website yet.nta.ac.in.

The scheme awards scholarships to Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC) and Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes De-notified Tribe (DNT) students, annual income of whose parents/guardian is not more than Rs. 2.5 lakh, and those studying in Class IX or Class XI in identified schools.

The selection of candidates for the award of scholarships under the scheme is through a written test called the YASASVI entrance test. The entrance examination will be held in 78 cities across India on September 11 in a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format with 100 questions, according to a notice issued by the NTA. Students who wish to apply for the examination can register online until August 26, 2022. They are not required to pay any exam fee, the notice stated.

For more information on the syllabus of the examination, eligibility criteria, list of identified schools, exam cities, important dates and so on, students have been advised to visit the “Information Bulletin” tab on the website yet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates have also been advised to keep visiting the NTA website for more updates regarding the examination.