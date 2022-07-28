The registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will begin on August 30, according to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in until September 30 without paying a late fee.



The GATE is a national-level exam that tests students’ understanding of various undergraduate (UG) subjects like Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts. GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) which is being organised by IIT Kanpur. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 in 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the exam until October 7 while paying the late fee.



The exam will be conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Government of India (GoI).



The answer key will be made available from February 21 and the result is likely to be released on March 16, 2023. According to reports, GATE scores are used by institutions that are supported by the Education Ministry and other government agencies for giving admissions to students for master's and doctoral courses in the aforementioned disciplines.



Here are some important dates to remember:



1. Application start date: August 30



2. Last date of application without late fee: September 30



3. Last date of application with late fee: October 7



4. GATE 2023 admit card release date: January 3, 2023



5. GATE 2023 exam dates: February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023



6. Candidates' responses to be available on portal: February 15, 2023



7. GATE 2023 provisional answer key release date: February 21



8. Window to challenge provisional answer key: February 22-25



9. GATE 2023 result date: March 16



10. Scorecards available for download: March 22