Over 200 old students of a 64-year-old government school in Bantwal taluk are on a mission to save the school from closure by providing better infrastructure.

The government higher primary school at Pambathaje is situated in a remote area. Seeing many children shifting to nearby schools with better infrastructure, Sadiq, an old student of the school, came up with an idea to save the school. He first discussed the issue of poor infrastructure in the school and gradual decrease in the students' strength.

"I formed a WhatsApp group of over 200 old students. The school did not have a proper toilet facility for girl students. Though there were a borewell and water well, there was no motor pump. Tiles of the old school building roof had to be changed. When the school started, there were around 200 children but gradually students shifted to nearby schools and if this situation continues, the school will be shut soon," he said.

They are helping their school as much as they can. "We have plans to provide fans and a school van. The road is pathetic and the students have to walk via a secluded area. So, we are arranging a vehicle for 25 students," he said.

Mohan BC, a teacher of the school, said that the commitment of school alumni to save their government school from closure is commendable.