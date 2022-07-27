The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will publish the results of the annual Plus II exams for Science and Commerce streams today, Wednesday, July 27.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the results will be published at around 4 pm.

Dash said results of Arts and other streams will also be published subsequently. Efforts are on the publish the Arts results within a week, he said.

The students will be able to download the results from the official websites: orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in, officials said.

The exams had been conducted by the CHSE from April 28 to June 4. As many as 3,21,508 students appeared for the exams in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams.

Apart from Plus II, the results of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 will also be declared on Wednesday.

OJEE Committee Chairman SK Chand said the results will be announced by the Skill Development and Technical Education department at around 11 am. A total of 58,000 students had appeared for the test earlier this month.

The test was conducted for lateral entry into BTech/LE tech (diploma), MCA/MSc (computer science), MArch, MPlan, MPharm and BCAT, MBA, LE Pharm, LE Tech (BSc) and other courses in State Engineering colleges and institutes.