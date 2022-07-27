The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, declared the results of the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) on Wednesday, July 27, with the pass percentage in the Science stream at 94.12 per cent and 89.2 per cent in Commerce.

Odisha School Education Minister Samir Dash announced the results of the examination. The pass percentage for Science was 94.12 per cent out of the 76,604 students who appeared for the AHSE, as stated in a report by PTI.

Around 3.22 lakh students in Odisha physically appeared for the AHSE examination, which began on April 28. Of the 23,726 Commerce students, 89.2 per cent cleared the exam, Dash said in a press conference at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the students who passed the examinations. "All the best for your future endeavours," Patnaik tweeted.

Comparison with previous years

In 2021, the percentage of pass in the Science stream was 95.15 per cent, while it was 94.96 per cent in the Commerce stream.

The pass percentage of boys and girls in the 2022 AHSE was 93.8 and 94.52 per cent, respectively, in the Science stream, while it was 88.32 and 90.71 per cent, respectively, in Commerce, Dash said, as per PTI.

The number of students who got 90 per cent or above is 1,124 in Science and 273 in Commerce. As many as 50,157 students in Science and 10,863 in Commerce got the first division.

The students can check the AHSE results on the website — www.orissaresults.nic.in. They can call the helpline number — 06742301098 — for enquiring about important details, the Minister said. Dash added that the results of the Arts stream and vocation education would be announced on August 8, as per PTI.