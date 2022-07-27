The National Education Policy 2020 seeks to restructure higher educational institutions of the country towards the changing needs of the knowledge economy, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday, July 26, while asserting that it will prove to be a game-changer.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 75th Foundation Day celebrations of Delhi University's Hansraj College, Naidu observed that education must empower, enlighten and emancipate for the nation to move forward as one, as stated in a report by PTI.

"The National Education Policy 2020 is set to transform the world of education. The NEP lays out an elaborate, layered roadmap for educational institutions in terms of charting the course of national development and seeks to restructure the higher educational institutions of the country towards the changing needs of the knowledge economy," he said as per PTI.

"The policy will prove to be a game-changer. I am happy to learn that the Delhi University is implementing NEP 2020 from this session in right earnest," he added. The NEP that has been approved by the Union Cabinet replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education that was framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Choice between three or four-year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding three-and-half crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M Phil programmes and fixation of fees are some of the higher education reforms outlined in the new policy.

During his address, Naidu also said education holds the key to national development and emphasised on the need for making quality education accessible and affordable to all. The inauguration ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations marks the beginning of a series of academic and cultural events to commemorate this special year.

Naidu urged teachers to relate their teaching and curriculum with the real history of India, its culture, its tradition, its folk arts and languages, dialects and core Indian values. "The commitment of the college to transmitting the richness and grandeur of Indian culture is laudable. I am told that apart from the main library of the college with modern facilities and resources, there is a separate library of rare Vedic literature and texts. I was also pleased to learn that the teaching and non-teaching staff along with students perform yagya every month," he said, as per PTI.

Hansraj College, one of the foremost institutions affiliated to the University of Delhi, was founded by the DAV organisation on July 26, 1948. The first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, inaugurated the current campus of the college. Lauding the commitment of Hansraj College in transmitting the "richness and grandeur" of Indian culture, the Vice-President expressed happiness that the values of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and Mahatma Hansraj shape the moral vision of the college.