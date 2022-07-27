The Karnataka government on Tuesday, July 26, extended the minimum age for admission of children to primary classes from the current five years and five months to six years, from the next academic session, 2023-24.

Reports pointed out that the Union Education Ministry had earlier, in March 2021, urged states to make six years as the minimum age for admission into Class I to ensure uniformity with the National Education Policy (NEP) that mandates five years of foundational learning, including three years of pre-school education.

In a report by the Times of India, Vishal R, the Commissioner of Public Instruction, said, “The rule is in sync with Right to Education (RTE) rules as well as the new National Education Policy. Already 21 states have implemented it. We had written to the government seeking a change in our rules as well to abide by RTE and NEP.”

From 2016-17, the government has issued five orders that fix the minimum age for enrolment of children into primary schools and the order issued on Tuesday was the sixth one, according to a report by The Hindu.

In fact, according to the Department of Education (DoE) rules, the upper age limit as of March 31, 2021, for admission in nursery and kindergarten (KG) is four and five years, respectively, while the maximum age cap for Class I is six years, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. The minimum age for admission in these classes is three, four and five years, respectively, the report added.

Other states in the country too had earlier made the changes in enrolment age criterion with the Gujarat education department raising the age limit for admission to Class I from five years to six years and it will be applicable from the next academic session, according to reports. The Maharashtra government too, in 2021, issued a circular stating that completion of six years is the minimum age criterion for Class I admission, according to reports.