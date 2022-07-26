Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Education Botsa Satyanarayana said that the merger of schools was started to lay a solid foundation for students at the primary level. He said that the government has undertaken revolutionary reforms in the field of education with the aim of preparing Telugu students to compete at the global level of education.

Addressing a press conference organised in the Secretariat on Monday, July 25, he said that the government has undertaken the merger of schools as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) with the aim of providing the right to education to all. He also stated that to lay a strong foundation, they are merging LKG, UKG, I and II classes and arranged at one place by allocating two Anganwadi teachers and two other teachers.

Similarly from III class to VIII classes or up to X or XII are being arranged in one place and CBSE syllabus will be taught by the subject teachers from Class III. He said that in Digital classes, Smart TVs will be installed to teach English medium in Classes I and II.

Digital smart classes will be implemented from Class III onwards by setting up digital screens. The Minister also said that their government has been providing tabs to five lakh class VIII students and will teach them with the support of BYJU'S.

The minister pointed out that the government responded positively to all of the issues brought to their notice by the teachers and immediately took appropriate measures to resolve them. He said that they decreased periods from 49 to 36 and allocated HMs and PDs to the high schools and also provided two teachers instead of one teacher. He also said that 5800 schools were being mapped and they have received objections from only 268 schools. He said that the late supply of the textbooks was only with the late submission of indent by the private schools, added the minister.