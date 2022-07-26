The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for JEE Main 2022 Session II (July session) Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) yesterday, July 25. NTA has released the Paper 2 admit cards for the BArch and BPlan aspirants on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates should note that BArch is Paper 2A and BPlanning is Paper 2B.

NTA has also released the admit cards/hall tickets for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 Session II Paper 1 (BTech and BE) for the overseas candidates, who will be appearing for the exam in cities outside India.

Registered candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:

1. Open the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the JEE Mains admit card link on the home page

3. Enter the application number and date of birth

4. Click on ‘Submit’ and download admit card

5. Take a printout for carrying it to the exam hall

The candidates also have to take a self-declaration form. This is meant as a precaution against COVID-19. The JEE Main self-declaration form mentions the health status of the aspirants and a record of their travel history. The aspirants have to sign this declaration form in presence of the invigilator at the exam centre.

The exam for Paper 2 will be held on July 30. And the exam for the overseas candidates is scheduled for July 28 and July 29. JEE Main Paper 1 Session II exam will be held in 17 cities outside India.

It is to be noted that the exam for the Session II Paper 1 (BTech and BE) is being held today, July 26. The exam is being held in two shifts. The first shift has already concluded. It was held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The top scorers in the exam will be eligible for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam. The final answer key for JEE Main Session II is likely to be released on August 1, and the tentative date for the declaration of results is August 6, 2022.