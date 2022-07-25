The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the notification for the exam registration form for January 2022 Semester courses offered by the National Coordinators, including CEC (Consortium for Educational Communication), IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University), IIM-B (Indian Institute of Management Bangalore), NITTTR (National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training and Research) and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) on the SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) platform.

This notice is meant for students, working professionals and learners who have already enrolled for the January 2022 semester courses offered by the said National Coordinators on SWAYAM.



The application form submissions have to be made online. The process is already underway, with the submissions having started from July 6, 2022. The last date to submit the forms is August 5, till 5 pm. Candidates are advised to visit the official SWAYAM website https://swayam. nta.ac.in/ for more particulars.



The application fee also has to be paid online, through credit/debit cards, net banking or UPl payment methods. The last date to successfully make the payment is August 5 as well. However, candidates should note that they have to make the payment before 11.50 pm.



As per the notice, the exam will be conducted for 348 courses and will be completed in two days in two sessions of three hours each. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which will be conducting the exams, will announce the exact dates later.



The correction of details in the application form will be made through the NTA website only. The correction window will be open from August 7 till August 10, 2022. The candidates are required to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for more updates.



The exam will be conducted across the country through various examination centres. The UGC notice has strictly advised the candidates to go through the examination bulletin available at https://SWAVAM.nta.ac.in/ statistic/pdf/PublicNotice-06. 07.2022swayam8.pdf before filling up the examination form.