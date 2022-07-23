A new Government Medical College (GMC) will be set up at Udhampur after the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (JKAC) accorded administrative approval for its establishment. The JKAC met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and approved the establishment of the medical college, which will be completed by 2024-25, reported IANS.

The GMC had been sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under its centrally sponsored scheme. Along with the college at Udhampur, the MoHFW had also approved another college at Kupwara. The two colleges were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 325 crore each.

According to a statement by the JKAC, the college is set to improve the doctor-patient ratio in the Union Territory and increase the intake capacity of MBBS students by 100 seats as well. "This will cater to the ever-increasing patient load and bring improvement in the medical services at the secondary level of treatment in the region. Availability of quality medical services at the district headquarters will also reduce the response time for medical emergencies/traumas, minimise inconvenience, decrease IMR/MMR, and increase the life expectancy," said the statement.