On Thursday, July 20, Australian Minister of Education Jason Clare assured his counterpart in India Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India, of speedy resolution of visa-related issues for students who are enrolled in Australian universities and educational institutions, as per officials from the Ministry of Education.

"Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today held a discussion with Australian Minister of Education Jason Clare. He assured speedy resolving of visa issues for Indian students," the Ministry of Education said.

"Pradhan also spoke about deeper collaborations in skills, higher education and school education sector, and imparting world-class skill, that Australia is known for, to the Indian workforce creating a positive synergy for both countries," he said.

The Union Education minister briefed Clare on the new National Education Policy 2020 and the expanded scope for internationalisation in education through various modalities, as well as the enabling environment for institutions in the Gift City in Gujarat.

Even China, said on Thursday, July 21, that "progress" has been made in facilitating the return of thousands of Indian students stranded back home due to Beijing's COVID visa bans and efforts were on for "early return" of the first batch, stated a report in PTI.

Premier Li Keqiang while addressing the Global Business Leaders virtually on Tuesday promised to relax restrictions on international travel in an orderly way, including facilitation of the return of thousands of stranded foreign students to re-join Chinese colleges.