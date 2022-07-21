A student allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad on Thursday, July 21. This was because viewers on his YouTube channel were on a decline, the police informed, it was reported.



The deceased was pursuing a course in IITM, Gwalior, he jumped from the third floor of a residential building on the morning of July 21 and died on the spot, they said, stated a report in PTI.



It was at an apartment in Hyderabad that he was staying along with his parents and was pursuing his course via the online mode, the police shared. His father is a railway employee.



On Wednesday, July 20 night, after his parents came back home, they found the 23-year-old sleeping in his room hence, did not wake him up. Today morning, he allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the building.



The watchman found him dead on the ground, police said based on the petition of his father.



The deceased's mother, in a statement, said that their son ran a YouTube channel and the viewers had decreased. Besides that, he was also feeling lonely, an official of Saidabad police station said.



The deceased used to upload video games content on his YouTube channel, informed the police, adding that a case has been registered.



In a suicide note purportedly written by the student, which was posted online, he stated that he did not get support and there was lack of proper guidance from his parents including on his career due to which he reportedly got disturbed, police said.



The student also mentioned several incidents that took place in his life, adding "he suffered in his life".