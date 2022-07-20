After a gap of more than five years, the University of Madras started inspection of the infrastructure of its affiliated colleges. From this month, inspection teams appointed by the varsity began the evaluation, and plan to complete the process by the first week of August.

On the basis of the teams' findings, appropriate action will be taken against the 130 colleges affiliated to the University of Madras. According to varsity officials, only if the affiliated colleges apply for starting new courses or reviving closed courses, the inspection was carried out and necessary approval provided. Otherwise, the university had not inspected the infrastructure of affiliated colleges for the last few years. Notably, Anna University conducts an inspection of the infrastructure of the colleges affiliated with it annually.

Vice-Chancellor S Gowri, said after joining the post in August 2020, he received emails from faculty members and officials of various colleges about the shortage of infrastructure, irregularities in the payment of salary to faculty, and lack of appointment of qualified teachers, After delving deeper into the situation, he said, "I decided to conduct a thorough inspection of the affiliated colleges. Teams comprising senior university faculty, and college principals were formed to physically inspect colleges and submit a report."

Colleges have to fill out a checklist which includes details on infrastructure, faculty, laboratories, educational qualification of faculty members, qualification of principals, and salary of staff. "The inspection team will verify the authenticity of the information provided by the colleges," explained R Rangarajan, dean in-charge, College Development Council of UOM.

"If irregularities are found, time will be provided to the colleges to rectify the lacunae. If they still fail to comply with orders, the affiliation committee will decide the further course of action," added Rangarajan.