Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has stated that the varsity was awaiting clearance from the Finance Ministry for setting up the Faculty of Technology to offer three new BTech programmes. The VC also said that the batches for these courses are expected to start from this academic year itself.



Computer Science, Electronics and Communications and Electrical Engineering are the three new technical courses. They were announced by VC Singh in March this year. DU has sought Rs 100 crore from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to set up infrastructure facilities for these courses, as per a report by PTI.



According to a proposal submitted in this regard to the UGC, the student intake for each programme would be 120 with two sections of 60 students each. The total intake would be 360 and the total strength over a four-year duration would be 1,440. Singh said in an interview that the university had received approval from the UGC and the Ministry of Education in this regard and the proposal has now been sent to the Ministry of Finance.



"The UGC has approved it. It has also been approved by the Ministry of Education. Now, the proposal is being sent to the Ministry of Finance. We are waiting for clearance from the ministry. The university is also planning to float a tender for the construction of Faculty of Technology. We are also starting a tender process for the construction of the faculty. We cannot take admission unless it is approved by the ministry. If the approval comes from the ministry in the coming four weeks, we will start the admission this year," the VC said, as per PTI.



Students would be admitted to the courses through the Joint Entrance Examination (Mains). And according to the National Education Policy (NEP), the BTech programmes will have multiple exit options with students being awarded a certificate on exit after completion of one year of study, diploma on exit after completing two years, advance diploma on exit after completing three years and a BTech degree after completing four years of study.



The three engineering programmes by the university would require a total of 72 teaching positions and 55 non-teaching staff. The structure of the programmes would be designed in such a manner that there would be a minimum of 50 per cent weightage to the major subject area of study with a maximum of 65 per cent weightage and remaining weightage would be to the minor subject areas of study, as per PTI.