Bhavika Maheshvari, a 13-year-old girl from Surat, Gujarat, has attained great fame recently. She has accomplished the task of writing a book at her age. And the book is on life lessons to be learnt from Draupadi Murmu, the candidate nominated by the NDA for the 2022 Presidential elections.

Bhavika is a student of Class VIII. She completed her book titled Sangharsh Se Shikhar Tak in just 15 days. The girl also arranges Ramkatha and visits different schools as a motivational speaker. She has proved to be an inspiration who manages her studies along with her writing, speeches and other activities, as per a report by IANS.

"I was an awardee of the Indian Excellence Award, which was held in Delhi. We also visited Rashtrapati Bhavan, at that time only Murmuji's name was declared as the NDA's presidential nominee. My father told some stories about her, which made me curious to know more about her. We then tried to find some books on her at the Daryaganj market but we could not find anything there or even on the internet. So, I thought of writing a book on her so that many people like me can read about her. I collected all the information, which I could, from the internet; my father also helped me find some interviews and news about her," she said.

"I wrote what I learnt from the incidents of her life and her life story. Her struggle and the fact that she reached this stage despite losing her husband and sons — this is why her life story impressed me. I really wish to meet her someday," she stated, as per IANS.

She also talked about her achievements and activities. "Me and my younger brother do not use mobile phones, so we have so much time after our study hours. We collected a donation of Rs 52 lakh from Ramkatha and donated the money for the construction of the Ram Mandir," Bhavika said.

The Surat girl has written a book Aaj Ke Bachhe, Kal Ke Bhavishya, previously, which was launched by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi. Her father owns a group of schools in Surat.