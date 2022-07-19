Special evening classes conducted by the Tamil Nadu school education department for government school students who failed Class X, and XII Board examinations have not gained traction. According to sources, around 250 students attend the classes in Coimbatore district.

An officer in the department, on condition of anonymity, said, "Considering students' education, the school education department has notified subject teachers to take the special classes for students who failed in Class X, and XII in evenings at schools, so that they get pass marks in the supplementary examination that has been scheduled from July 25 to August 8."

"Following the notification, subject teachers instructed students to attend the special class to get special coaching. But the majority of students ignored this. At present, as many as 247 students are attending the classes at government schools," he said.

According to sources, Class X, and XII results were published on June 20, with 11,774 students from government schools (government, aided, municipality and HR and CE) appearing in the exam, as many as 11,013 passed and 761 students failed in the various subjects in Class XII examination.

"Similarly, as many as 15,384 students appeared in Class X examination from the government schools (government, aided, municipality and HR and CE), as many as 13,130 students passed and 2,254 students failed in Class X exam. In both exams, as many as 3,015 students failed in the examination. Only 247 students are attending special classes with the aim of getting pass marks in the supplementary exam," sources added.

Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teacher Association District President N Tamil Selvan told TNIE, "Despite the department taking initiative, most students do not come to the evening classes due to the various factors such as fear, no interest, inferiority complex, and so on. We have tried to bring them back to evening classes, but they did not show interest. In our school, only two students attend evening classes out of eight."

When asked about it, Chief Educational Officer N Geetha admitted that 250 students are attending the classes. "Teachers have been approaching students advising them to attend the evening classes, but many students did not respond to this."