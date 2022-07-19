First Coronavirus, then Monkeypox and now Marburg? Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the world, Ghana on Monday, July 18 confirmed the first outbreak of Marburg virus disease, which is similar to Ebola, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) laboratory confirmed the test results.

While health authorities are preparing for a possible outbreak, let’s find out more about the virus, including its symptoms and treatment measures.

How is the Marburg virus transmitted? What is its fatality rate?

Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) is a zoonotic disease initially transmitted by African fruit bats, which are natural hosts for the virus, and can infect primates. In humans, it spreads through direct contact of the body. The WHO stated that human infection with Marburg virus disease initially results from prolonged exposure to mines or caves inhabited by Rousettus bat colonies.

Additionally, it is a member of the dangerous Ebola family. In fact, similar to Ebola, it has a very high fatality rate, ranging from 24 per cent to 88 per cent on average.

Is this a new virus?

This is the second time that the virus has been identified in West Africa. Guinea had recorded one confirmed case of the virus in August 2021 but the outbreak was declared over five weeks after the first case was recorded. Other than this region, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda have reported a few cases previously.

In fact, the virus killed more than 200 people in Angola in 2005, which holds the record for the deadliest outbreak, according to WHO. The first ever Marburg outbreak was in Germany in 1967 where seven people died.

What are its symptoms? Is there any treatment for the disease?

The virus hits sufferers suddenly, and its symptoms include high fever, internal and external bleeding and severe headaches. Infected people display symptoms between two days to three weeks after the initial infection. After the initial symptoms, from the third day, the patient might observe abdominal pain, cramping, nausea and vomiting. Those affected might also face bleeding from the nose and gums which can lead to death around eight to nine days after symptom onset. In fact, a 26-year-old man who entered a hospital on June 26 and passed away on June 27 was the first case in Ghana. Similarly, the second case included a male patient, 51, who entered the hospital on June 28 and passed away the same day.

Reports mention that the appearance of patients after the initial symptoms phase has been described as showing “ghost-like” drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces, and extreme lethargy. Although the disease is as deadly as ebola, no treatment or vaccine exists currently. However, supportive care in the form of rehydration with oral and intravenous fluids can help improve the chances of survival.

What preventive measures are being taken by WHO?

WHO officials have stated that the virus can easily get out of hand without immediate and decisive action. As a result, they have reached out to neighbouring high-risk countries and placed them on high alert. It recommends using timely intervention as a precaution measure, along with disseminating necessary information about the virus to people. They are also tracing contacts of those who have been affected with the virus. So far, more than 90 contacts, including community members and health professionals, have been found and are being watched, they said. Ghana officials have also warned people to stay away from caves and to carefully cook all meat products before eating them.

How deadly was the Ebola Virus Disease?

The Ebola virus first appeared in 1976 in South Sudan. Between 2014 and 2016, West Africa recorded the largest outbreak of the virus since it was first discovered. Two and a half years after the first case was discovered, the outbreak ended with more than 28,600 cases and 11,325 deaths, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).