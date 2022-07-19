The news of girls being asked to remove their innerwear at a NEET exam centre in Kerala has gone viral. Protest marches that were organised by various student outfits over the incident turned violent on Tuesday, July 19, and tension prevailed in the town of Ayoor, where the incident took place at a private educational institution.

Though the police was deployed in the region, student activists allegedly entered the college premises, breaking the police cordon, leading to alleged vandalism. Visuals aired by news channels showed agitating students allegedly smashing the windows of the institute using sticks, prompting the police to use force to remove them, as per a report by PTI.

Some student activists have been reported to have suffered wounds due to the police action. On the other hand, the police has stated that more personnel have been deputed to bring the situation under control in the area, where tension prevailed.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 17, but came to light only the next day, when the father of a girl told the media that his daughter had been asked to remove her innerwear during the frisking at the NEET exam centre. The 17-year-old was appearing for her first NEET exam and her father stated that attending the three-hour long exam without a bra was a traumatic experience for her, as per PTI.

He told the media that his daughter was dressed as per the dress code mentioned in the NEET bulletin, which did not say anything about innerwear. The Kerala police has registered a case against the alleged friskers involved in the incident on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl. The educational institute which was the exam centre, has, however, denied any involvement in the incident.