Ahead of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council's (NAAC) visit to Lucknow University (LU), the varsity's administration has taken a slew of measures to maintain strict discipline on campus. The administration has banned all protests, dharnas and processions inside the premises. The students have also been prohibited from gathering inside the university.

A circular issued by Proctor Rakesh Dwivedi states that since the district administration has imposed Section 144 (which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area), no gathering inside the university premises would be permitted. The NAAC team is likely to visit the university campus from July 21 to July 23, as per a report by PTI.

The order issued by the Proctor said, "Students will not roam in groups and no one will be allowed to carry firearms. No student will be allowed to invite any outsider inside the university premises and students should stay in their respective department/study room or library." Additionally, a university official informed, "As the inspection by NAAC team will be done from July 21 to 23 in the LU campus, only vehicles of those teachers and employees who are deployed to be present with NAAC team members (teachers and employees) and Dean of various faculties will be allowed entry in the campus," as mentioned in the PTI report.

"Vehicle passes, for the academic session 2022-2023, issued by the Registrar's office for teachers, officers and employees will remain suspended during this period. All students should come to the university with their identity card or acknowledgement of their fee receipt and produce it on demand by LU authorities," he added in his order.