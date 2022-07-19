Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) aptitude test will be discontinued from 2022, the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has informed. Further, it also informed that KVPY will be merged with the INSPIRE scheme instead. This was announced via the official website of KVPY, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.

The current KVPY fellows though will continue to get their fellowships till the completion of tenure as per existing norms, it was stated.

“DST has decided to subsume KVPY with INSPIRE. KVPY Aptitude test will not be conducted from the year 2022 onwards. Ongoing KVPY fellows will continue to receive fellowship as per norms from DST,” said the statement.

The national-level fellowship KVPY is a programme under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. This test is conducted for shortlisting young scientists for the fellowship scheme. Students who are eligible for the test include Class XI to first-year students who are pursuing Science courses like BSc, BS, B Stat, B Math, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS.

As stated in a report by Hindustan Times, until last year, this test was also utilised by some of the top institutes of the country like the Indian Institute of Science IISc and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) for admission to UG and UG, PG integrated courses.