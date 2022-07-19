A 19-year-old student, who went to attend the NEET examination in Kollam, Kerala was found dead near Avaneeswaram railway stations on Sunday night, July 17. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Jayakumar, son of Jayakumar, Pallimukku Kollam.

The Kunnicode police registered a case and started an investigation. According to Kunnicode police, the deceased had gone to attend the NEET entrance exam at Fathima Matha National College, Kollam. After the exam got over, he called his elder brother Anandu J and informed him that he would reach Punalur railway station at around 8.30 pm. However, since he didn't come even post the scheduled time, his brother filed a complaint before the Pathanpuram police.

A joint team of Kunnicode police and Pathanapuram police conducted a search operation, following which, the body was found near Avaneeswaram railway station. The body has been sent for post-mortem. More details about the death will be available only after getting the post-mortem report, said the police. Ends