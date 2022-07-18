The Tamil Nadu police chief has been directed by the Madras High Court to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify the rioters of Kallakurichi district who took to violence, incidents which the court took strong objections against. The state police chief has been asked to take stern action against them.



Appropriate criminal action should be taken against them following the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, Justice N Sathish Kumar said, as stated in a report by PTI.



The 17-year-old female student, R Srimathi, from Periyanesalur village in Cuddalore district, was pursuing her education in Kaniyamur near Chinnasalem, Kallakurichi. It was on Wednesday, July 13, the morning that she was found dead near the hostel. Additionally, she had also left behind a note alleging that two teachers had tortured her.



P Haripriya (40) and J Krithika (28), two teachers from the private school were arrested in the same connection on Monday, July 18.



Use an iron hand

The police should control such incidents with iron hand and take stringent action against the rioters, the judge said while passing interim orders on writ petitions from P Ramalingam, the father of the deceased girl.



Granting one plea of the petitioner, the judge ordered re-post-mortem on the girl's body.



The judge said the post-mortem should be conducted by a team of three doctors to be appointed by him and it must be videographed.



The other plea was to order the transfer of the case to the CB-CID.



State Public Prosecutor Mohammed Hasan Jinnah told the judge the state government had already transferred the case to the probe agency.



Peaceful state

Can the rioters compensate the damages caused to property, both private and government, even if doctors from AIIMS in New Delhi conducted the post-mortem and arrived at a conclusion that there was no foul play, the judge retorted when petitioner's counsel said there were material regarding suspicion into the death of the girl, who allegedly died by suicide.



Tamil Nadu is peaceful state, but the rioters had spoiled the name, the judge said and directed the police to identify them and take stern action against them.



Lambasting social media groups which fomented violence, the judge directed the police to take severe action against those who undertook a parallel trial on social media.