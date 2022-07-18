Even in an era where everything is going digital, the charm of written assessments is still preferred by many. This conventional option is ideal for those who feel more in control with a paper test format and are more comfortable expressing themselves in their own handwriting versus navigating a keyboard.

Keeping in mind this unique test-taker preference, ETS introduced a third TOEFL iBT® testing option — TOEFL iBT® Paper Edition — which rounds out the TOEFL iBT portfolio and offers a convenient test format for students. With this new addition, TOEFL iBT offers the most robust portfolio of English-proficiency testing options that also includes the computer-based TOEFL iBT test at test centres and the computer-based, at-home option via TOEFL iBT Home Edition.

TOEFL iBT Paper Edition is the same four-skills TOEFL iBT test, just delivered in a unique format. The test comprises three sections (Reading, Listening, Writing) on paper at an authorised test centre, followed by the Speaking section on a computer from the comfort of home. It emphasises the integrated skills that showcase your abilities and readiness to communicate in academic courses, such as listening to a lecture and writing notes; or reading a textbook and summarising the main ideas.

TOEFL iBT Paper Edition is available one to two times a month in approximately 33 test centres across India. With this new format, you can schedule a TOEFL iBT test at your convenience, with appointments available up to six days a week when you consider all three formats available in India.

TOEFL iBT scores are trusted by 11,500 institutions in over 160 countries, including 100 per cent of institutions in English-speaking countries like the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. TOEFL iBT scores are also welcomed by all institutions in non-English speaking countries that offer English taught programmes and require a standardised English test.

Here are a few of the superior test taker-oriented features you’ll have access to when you choose TOEFL iBT Paper Edition:

Speaking test at your own home

ETS keeps convenience, accessibility and equity at heart in everything it does for students. With TOEFL iBT Paper Edition, you’ll have the liberty to attempt the Speaking section in the comfort of your own space, in the presence of an online human proctor, within three days of the in-person sections attempted at the test centre. Want to take the Speaking section in a space you love that’s quiet and comfortable? Now’s your chance!

By contrast, tests like IELTS™ have a less convenient process by sometimes making it necessary for test takers to travel all the way to the test centre twice — once for the Reading, Listening and Writing sections, and a second time for the Speaking section (if appointments aren’t available same-day) — creating inconveniences for students, especially for those who may not have a test centre at a convenient distance from home.

Apart from the location of the Speaking section, TOEFL iBT Paper puts you in the driver’s seat to choose an appointment date and time, unlike IELTS, where test takers are often provided with their appointment details, requiring them to plan their entire schedule accordingly.

Everyone needs a break!

TOEFL iBT Paper provides you with a ten-minute break during the in-person test session to shrug off that stress and restore energy. In addition, you can register as late as twi days before test day as a flexible scheduling option.

By contrast, no such break is offered during the IELTS paper test, which prevents an opportunity for a mental reset and can create stress that may affect performance on test day.

Unlimited Score Reports for FREE…

With TOEFL iBT Paper Edition, you’ll get unlimited free score reports to send to institutions of your choice. These free reports can be ordered when you register or any time after you test. In addition, they’ll include the MyBest® Scores feature — which is unique to the TOEFL test — and takes your highest section scores from all valid TOEFL iBT scores in a two-year period. This can help give you the edge you need to meet your designated institutions’ score requirements and put you one step closer to your study abroad goals.



Tests like IELTS may charge fees for reports sent to certain destinations, including administrative and postal fees, and don’t provide the option for unlimited free reports nor a ‘superscore’ feature.

Accessible study resources

With TOEFL iBT Paper Edition, you’ll also have access to a host of free practice materials, such as a free practice test featuring real TOEFL iBT past test questions for the Reading, Listening and Writing sections, thereby helping you get acquainted with the format of the test. For Speaking section practice, check out the free Speaking Practice Sets.

Additionally, we’d encourage you to check out our newest test prep option, developed in collaboration with E2, which provides hours of content to familiarise you with a full TOEFL iBT mock test.

While there are several tedious aspects of the study abroad process, choosing an English-language test doesn’t have to be one of them. Be in control of your testing experience by choosing a TOEFL iBT format that works best for you. For more information on TOEFL iBT Paper Edition and the full TOEFL iBT test portfolio, visit www.toefltest.in.

(Srikant Gopal is the Executive Director, TOEFL, Educational Testing Service (ETS) and is responsible for the strategy, performance and growth of the TOEFL portfolio of products)