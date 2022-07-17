Check it out | (Pic: EdexLive)

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 were announced by Minister of Education, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, on July 15, Friday.

These India Rankings 2022 are looked forward to by several students, parents and educationalists alike.

While releasing the rankings, Minister Pradhan shared that from next year, all institutions would be required to undergo the accreditation and ranking process. He added that a single accreditation framework will be created.

Here is the state-wise break up of how all universities fared in the NIRF 2022.

ANDHRA PRADESH

Overall category

54) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh



71) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Universities category

27) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh



36) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



67) Sri Venkateswara University - Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh



92) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Colleges category

94) Andhra Loyola College - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Engineering category

56) Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati - Yerpedu, Andhra Pradesh



77) AU College of Engineering (A) - | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



102) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



141) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh



44) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh - 44



165) Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College - Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh



188) GMR Institute of Technology - Rajam, Andhra Pradesh



129) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

99) Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh



198) Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology - Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Management category

33) Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



47) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh



60) Krea University - Sri City, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Pharmacy category

49) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh



51) Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Science - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh



54) Shri Vishnu College of Pharmacy - Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh



66) Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam - Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh



68) Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy - Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh



71) Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research - Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh



77) Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Science - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh



89) Sri Venkateswara University - Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh



100) Nirmala College of Pharmacy, Mangalagiri - Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh

Dental category

24) Vishnu Dental College - Bhimavaram Andhra Pradesh



33) Gitam Dental College & Hospital - Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Architecture category

7) School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

ARUNACHAL PRADESH



Engineering category

171) National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh - Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

ASSAM

Overall category



8) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam



64) Gauhati University - Guwahati, Assam



76) National Institute of Technology, Silchar - Silchar, Assam



90) Tezpur University - Tezpur, Assam

Universities category

36) Gauhati University - Guwahati, Assam



59) Tezpur University - Tezpur, Assam

Research category

50) National Institute of Technology, Silchar - Silchar, Assam

Engineering category

123) Tezpur University - Tezpur, Assam



38) National Institute of Technology, Silchar - Silchar, Assam



7) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam



112) Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam

Pharmacy category

13) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam



47) Dibrugarh University - Dibrugarh, Assam

Law category

24) National Law University and Judicial Academy - Kamrup, Assam

BIHAR

Overall category



59) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar

Research category

41) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar

Engineering category

33) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar



63) National Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar

Management category

73) Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya - Gaya, Bihar

Pharmacy category

75) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education And Research Hajipur - Hajipur, Bihar

Architecture category

30) National Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar

CHANDIGARH



Overall category

41) Panjab University Chandigarh - Chandigarh

Universities category

25) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Colleges category

46) Government Home Science College, Sector-10 - Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Research category

29) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Engineering category

87) Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), Chandigarh - Chandigarh Chandigarh



92) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Management category

67) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Pharmacy category

3) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Medical category

2) Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh - Chandigarh

27) Govt Medical College & HospitalMore Details Chandigarh - Chandigarh

Law category

30) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh

CHHATTISGARH

Engineering category

65) National Institute of Technology, Raipur - Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Management category

14) Indian Institute of Management Raipur - Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Pharmacy category

43) Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya - Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Chhattisgarh



78) Pt Ravishankar Shukla University - Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Medical category

49) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur Raipur - Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI

Overall category

4) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi Delhi



9) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



10) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi, Delhi



13) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



23) University of Delhi - Delhi, Delhi



63) Delhi Technological University, New Delhi, Delhi



74) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi

Universities category

2) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi, Delhi



3) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



13) University of Delhi - Delhi, Delhi



38) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi, Delhi



45) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi



77) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi

Colleges category

1) Miranda House - Delhi, Delhi



2) Hindu College - Delhi, Delhi



5) Lady Shri Ram College For Women - New Delhi, Delhi



7) Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College - New Delhi, Delhi



10) Kirori Mal College - Delhi, Delhi



11) St Stephens's College - Delhi, Delhi



12) Shri Ram College of Commerce - Delhi, Delhi



14) Hans Raj College - Delhi, Delhi



14) Sri Venkateswara College - Delhi, Delhi



16) Lady Irwin College - Delhi, Delhi



18) Acharya Narendra Dev College - New Delhi, Delhi



21) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - New Delhi, Delhi



23) Gargi College - Delhi, Delhi

25) Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences - New Delhi, Delhi



28) Deshbandhu College - New Delhi, Delhi



29) Daulat Ram College - Delhi, Delhi



34) Maitreyi College - New Delhi, Delhi



35) Dyal Singh College - New Delhi, Delhi



36) Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women - Delhi



39) Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - Delhi, Delhi



40) Kamala Nehru College - Delhi, Delhi



41) Ramanujan College - New Delhi, Delhi



42) Jesus & Mary College - New Delhi, Delhi



48) Maharaja Agrasen College - Delhi, Delhi



51) Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies - New Delhi, Delhi - 51



61) Indraprastha College for Women - Delhi, Delhi



63) Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - Delhi, Delhi



66) Ramjas College - Delhi, Delhi



70) Shivaji College - Delhi, Delhi



75) Institute of Home Economics - New Delhi, Delhi



77) Shyam Lal College - Delhi, Delhi



84) Keshav Mahavidyalya - Delhi, Delhi

Research category

3) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



9) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



14) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi, Delhi



16) University of Delhi - Delhi, Delhi



19) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi

Engineering category

79) Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) - South West Delhi



2) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



26) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



35) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi, Delhi



69) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



74) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi



177) Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women - Delhi, Delhi



194) National Institute of Technology Delhi - Delhi, Delhi

Management category

4) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



24) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade - New Delhi, Delhi



29) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



30) International Management Institute - New Delhi, Delhi



60) Fore School of Management - New Delhi, Delhi



62) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi



82) Jagan Institute of Management Studies - Delhi, Delhi



100) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi

Pharmacy category

1) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi



22) Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University - Delhi, Delhi

Medical category

1) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Details New Delhi - Delhi

13) Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences New Delhi - Delhi

19) Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi - Delhi



23) Maulana Azad Medical CollegeMore Details Delhi - Delhi



28) University College of Medical Sciences Delhi - Delhi



29) Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi - Delhi



33) Jamia Hamdard New Delhi - Delhi

Dental category

4) Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences - Delhi, Delhi

16) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi, Delhi

Law category

2) National Law University - New Delhi, Delhi

7) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi, Delhi

23) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi



29) Indian Law Institute - New Delhi, Delhi

Architecture category

4) School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



9) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi



24) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi

GOA

Engineering category

88) National Institute of Technology Goa - Ponda, Goa

Management category

36) GOA Institute of Management - Sanquelim, Goa

Pharmacy category

55) Goa College of Pharmacy - Panaji, Goa

GUJARAT



Overall category

37) Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



73) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Universities category

58) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Colleges category

52) St Xavier's College - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Research category

34) Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Engineering category

149) Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda - Vadodara, Gujarat



58) Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology - Surat, Gujarat



23) Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



106) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



134) Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



125) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



190) Institute of Infrastructure Technology Research and Management (IITRAM) - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Management category

1) Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



42) MICA - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



45) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



58) Institute of Rural Management Anand - Anand, Gujarat



89) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



99) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Pharmacy category

10) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad - Gandhinagar, Gujarat



16) Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda - Vadodara, Gujarat



28) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



52) LM College of Pharmacy - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



86) Parul University - Vadodara, Gujarat



94) Maliba Pharmacy College - Tarsadi Gujarat

Medical category

37) Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute Ahmadabad - Gujarat

50) BJ Medical College Ahmadabad - Gujarat

Dental category

31) Karnavati University Gandhinagar - Gujarat

36) Government Dental College - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Law category

8) Gujarat National Law University - Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Architecture category

21) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat

HARYANA

Universities category

88) Ashoka University - Sonepat, Haryana



91) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana



94) Maharshi Dayanand University - Rohtak, Haryana

Colleges category

42) IC College of Home Science - Hisar, Haryana

Engineering category

127) National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management - Sonipat, Haryana



50) National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra - Kurukshetra, Haryana



114) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon - Gurugram, Haryana



96) The Northcap University - Gurugram, Haryana



105) Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies - Faridabad, Haryana



143) JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA - Faridabad, Haryana



191) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana

Management category

13) Management Development Institute - Gurugram, Haryana



16) Indian Institute of Management Rohtak - Rohtak, Haryana



52) Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon - Gurgaon, Haryana



54) BML Munjal University - Gurgaon, Haryana



92) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon - Gurugram, Haryana

Pharmacy category

24) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana



30) Maharshi Dayanand University - Rohtak, Haryana



33) Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hissar - Hisar, Haryana



81) College of Pharmacy, Pt BD Sharma, PGIMS - Rohtak, Haryana



83) Kurukshetra University - Kurukshetra, Haryana



100) Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University - Gurgaon, Haryana

Medical category

32) Maharishi Markandeshwar Ambala - Haryana

Dental category

15) Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences - Rohtak, Haryana

Law category

27) Amity University Haryana - Gurugram, Haryana

HIMACHAL PRADESH



Overall category



43) Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

Universities category

96) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan, Himachal Pradesh

Research category

39) Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

Engineering category

125) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan, Himachal Pradesh



138) Jaypee University of Information Technology - Solan, Himachal Pradesh



20) Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh



128) National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur- Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh

Management category

69) Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur - Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh

Pharmacy category

36) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan, Himachal Pradesh

Architecture category

26) National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur - Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh

JAMMU AND KASHMIR



Overall category

84) University of Kashmir - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir



93) University of Jammu - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir

Universities category

53) University of Kashmir - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir



56) University of Jammu - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir

Engineering category

66) National Institute of Technology Srinagar - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir



101) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra, Jammu and Kashmir

Management category

36) Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir



100) University of Jammu - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir

Architecture category

16) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra, Jammu and Kashmir

JHARKHAND

Overall category

38) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand

Universities category

99) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand

Research category

20) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand

Engineering category

53) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand



150) National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi - Ranchi, Jharkhand



90) National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur - Jamshedpur, Jharkhand



14) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand

Management category

8) Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) - Jamshedpur, Jharkhand



15) Indian Institute of Management Ranchi - Ranchi, Jharkhand



46) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand



78) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand

Pharmacy category

35) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand

Law category

22) National University of Study & Research in Law - Ranchi, Jharkhand

Architecture category

25) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand

KARNATAKA

Overall category

2) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka



17) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka



27) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathka, Karnataka



54) Mysore University - Mysuru, Karnataka



60) JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research- Mysuru, Karnataka



98) Bangalore University - Bangalore, Karnataka



100) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka

Universities category

1) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka



7) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka



33) Mysore University - Mysuru, Karnataka



34) JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - Mysuru, Karnataka



64) Bangalore University - Bangalore, Karnataka



71) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka



72) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka

75) NITTE - Mangaluru, Karnataka

79) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka



86) Kuvempu University - Shivamogga, Karnataka

88) KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research - Belagavi, Karnataka



97) Yenepoya University - Mangaluru, Karnataka

Colleges category

55) MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce - Bengaluru, Karnataka



93) St Joseph`s College of Commerce - Bengaluru, Karnataka

Research category

1) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka



30) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka



42) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bangalore, Karnataka

Engineering category

97) Siddaganga Institute of Technology - Tumkur, Karnataka



10) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal, Karnataka



175) NMAM Institute of Technology - Nitte, Udupi, Karnataka



158) JSS Science and Technology University - Mysuru, Karnataka



55) Manipal Institute of Technology - Manipal, Karnataka



137) PES College of Engineering, Mandya - Mandya, Karnataka



196) KLE Technological University - Dharwad, Karnataka



115) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka



67) MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka



81) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka



83) BMS College of Engineering - Bengaluru, Karnataka



89) RV College of Engineering - Bengaluru, Karnataka



100) PES University - Bengaluru, Karnataka



121) New Horizon College of Engineering - Bengaluru, Karnataka



180) C M R Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka



183) Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka



189) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka



199) BMS Institute of Technology & Management - Bengaluru, Karnataka



49) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka

Management category

2) Indian Institute of Management Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka



38) TA Pai Management Institute Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka



72) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka



76) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka



96) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka



98) Alliance University - Bengaluru, Karnataka

Pharmacy category

8) JSS College of Pharmacy - Mysore, Karnataka



9) Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal - Udupi, Karnataka



40) College of Pharmacy, Belgaum - Belgaum, Karnataka



45) NGSM Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences - Mangaluru, Karnataka



57) Acharya & B M Reddy College of Pharmacy - Bengaluru, Karnataka



62) MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka



80) Sri Adichunchanagiri College of Pharmacy - BG Nagara, Karnataka



40) KLE College of Pharmacy - Bengaluru, Karnataka



98) Krupanidhi College of Pharmacy - Bengaluru, Karnataka

Medical category

4) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka

10) Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Manipal - Karnataka

14) St John's Medical CollegeMore Details Bengaluru - Karnataka

31) Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Mangaluru - Karnataka

34) JSS Medical College, Mysore Mysore - Karnataka

38) MS Ramaiah Medical College Bengaluru - Karnataka

Dental category

2) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal - Udupi, Karnataka

6) AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences - Mangaluru, Karnataka

7) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore - Mangaluru, Karnataka

12) JSS Dental College and Hospital - Mysuru, Karnataka

14) MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka

18) Government Dental College - Bengaluru, Karnataka



20) SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital - Dharwad, Karnataka

23) Yenepoya Dental College - Mangaluru, Karnataka

28) K L E Society's Institute of Dental Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka

34) Raja Rajeswari Dental College & Hospital - Bengaluru, Karnataka

Law category

1) National Law School of India University - Bengaluru, Karnataka

16) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka

Architecture category

15) Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Mahe - Udupi, Karnataka



17) MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka



18) BMS College of Architecture - Bengaluru, Karnataka

KERALA



Overall category

51) Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala



52) Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



69) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin, Kerala



79) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode, Kerala

Universities category

30) Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala



40) Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



41) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin, Kerala



69) Calicut University, Thenhipalem - Malappuram, Kerala

Colleges category

24) University College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



27) Rajagiri College of Social Sciences - Ernakulam, Kerala



37) St Teresa`s College, Ernakulam - Ernakulam, Kerala



50) Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



53) Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



56) Mar Athanasius College - Kothamangalam, Kerala



58) Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara, Alappuzha - Alappuzha, Kerala



59) Sacred Heart College - Ernakulam, Kerala



60) Maharaja`s College, Ernakulam - Ernakulam, Kerala



62) SB College, Changanacherry - Kottayam, Kerala



63) St Thomas College, Thrissur - Thrissur, Kerala



78) St Joseph`s College, Devagiri - Kozhikode, Kerala



81) CMS College Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala



85) Government Victoria College, Palakkad - Palakkad, Kerala



89) Bishop Kurialacherry College For Women, Amalagiri P.O Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala



92) Fatima Mata National College, Kollam - Kollam, Kerala



97) Union Christian College - Ernakulam, Kerala

Engineering category

43) Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



110) College of Engineering, Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



68) Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad - Palakkad, Kerala



31) National Institute of Technology, Calicut - Kozhikode, Kerala

Management category

5) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode, Kerala



74) Rajagiri Business School - Cochin, Kerala



84) National Institute of Technology, Calicut - Kozhikode, Kerala

Medical category

9) Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

Dental category

30) Government Dental College - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Architecture category

2) National Institute of Technology, Calicut - Kozhikode, Kerala



14) College of Engineering, Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

MADHYA PRADESH

Overall category

31) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh



61) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal -Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Research category

26) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh



49) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Engineering category

167) Rabindranath Tagore University - Raisen, Madhya Pradesh



82) Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur - Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh



16) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh



78) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh



153) Amity University, Gwalior - Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh



70) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Management category

7) Indian Institute of Management Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh



64) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

Dental category

39) Govt Dental College - Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Law category

15) National Law Institute University - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Architecture category

10) School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal_ Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh



20) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology- Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

MAHARASHTRA

Overall category

3) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra



25) Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune, Maharashtra



26) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Pune - Pune Maharashtra



28) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra



33) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra



62) Symbiosis International - Pune, Maharashtra



68) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra



76) Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra



81) Mumbai University - Mumbai Maharashtra



89) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra



92) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra



99) Tata Institute of Social Sciences - Mumbai, Maharashtra

Universities category

73) Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad - Karad, Maharashtra

76) Bharati Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra

12) Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune, Maharashtra



14) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra



17) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra



32) Symbiosis International - Pune, Maharashtra



41) Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra



45) Mumbai University - Mumbai, Maharashtra



51) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra



54) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra



60) Tata Institute of Social Sciences - Mumbai, Maharashtra



73) Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad - Karad, Maharashtra



76) Bharati Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra



81) Padmashree Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai - Mumbai, Maharashtra



83) Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad - Aurangabad Maharashtra

Colleges category

57) Fergusson College (Autonomous) - Pune, Maharashtra



69) College of Social Work Nirmala Niketan 38 New Marine Lines Mumbai - 400 020 - Mumbai, Maharashtra



87) St Xavier`s College - Mumbai, Maharashtra

Research category

4) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra



7) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research - Mumbai, Maharashtra



11) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra



17) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Pune - Pune, Maharashtra



25) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra

Engineering category

71) Defence Institute of Advanced Technology - Pune, Maharashtra



72) College of Engineering, Pune - Pune, Maharashtra



116) Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University - Pune, Maharashtra



131) Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering - Pune, Maharashtra



142) Vishwakarma Institute of Technology - Pune, Maharashtra



172) Army Institute of Technology - Pune, Maharashtra



193) Dr DY Patil Institute of Technology - Pune, Maharashtra



32) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra



146) Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management - Nagpur, Maharashtra



163) GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra



185) Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering - Nagpur, Maharashtra



197) Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal`s Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering - Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra



3) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra



18) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra



119) Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI, Mumbai) - Mumbai, Maharashtra



135) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra



167) Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan`s Sardar Patel Institute of Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra

Management category

9) National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai - Mumbai, Maharashtra



11) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra



17) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management - Pune, Maharashtra



21) S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research - Mumbai, Maharashtra



25) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra



43) Indian Institute of Management - Nagpur, Maharashtra



68) Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research - Mumbai, Maharashtra



71) KJ Somaiya Institute of Management - Mumbai, Maharashtra



91) Pune Institute of Business Management - Pune, Maharashtra



95) Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra

Pharmacy category

96) Al Shifa College of Pharmacy, Perinthalmanna - Malappuram, Kerala



7) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra



11) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra



21) Poona College of Pharmacy, Pune - Pune, Maharashtra



32) Bombay College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra

38) SVKM`s Dr Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra



41) Dr DY Patil Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research - Pune, Maharashtra



42) The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University - Nagpur, Maharashtra



46) RC Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research - Shirpur, Maharashtra



53) Smt Kishoritai Bhoyar College of Pharmacy - Nagpur, Maharashtra

65) YB Chavan College of Pharmacy - Aurangabad, Maharashtra



74) Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Pharmacy, Kolhapur - Kolhapur, Maharashtra



76) AISSMS College of Pharmacy - Pune, Maharashtra



87) Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University - Pune, Maharashtra



88) Principal KM Kundnani College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra



90) Marathwada Mitra Mandal`s College of Pharmacy - Pune, Maharashtra



99) CU Shah College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra

Medical category

17) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Pune - Maharashtra



24) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences Wardha - Maharashtra



42) Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad - Maharashtra



45) Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai - Maharashtra

Dental category

3) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra

9) Govt Dental College - Nagpur, Maharashtra

11) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra



17) Nair Hospital Dental College - Mumbai, Maharashtra



35) MGM Dental College - Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra



37) MGVs Karmaveer Bhausaheb Hire Dental College - Nashik, Maharashtra

Law category

3) Symbiosis Law School - Pune, Maharashtra

Architecture category

8) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra

MANIPUR



Engineering category

108) National Institute of Technology Manipur - Imphal, Manipur

Medical category

46) Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Imphal West - Manipur

MEGHALAYA



Universities category

66) North Eastern Hill University - Shillong, Meghalaya

Engineering category

60) National Institute of Technology Meghalaya - Shillong, Meghalaya

Management category

26) Indian Institute of Management Shillong - Shillong, Meghalaya

MIZORAM

Universities category

78) Mizoram University - Aizawl, Mizoram

Colleges category

45) Pachhunga University College - Aizawl, Mizoram

ODISHA

Overall category



30) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



34) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



39) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela, Odisha



65) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Universities category

16) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



20) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



88) Utkal University - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Research category



24) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela, Odisha



37) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



45) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



47) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Engineering category

15) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela, Odisha



111) Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology - Burla - Odisha



27) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



36) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



42) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



98) CV Raman Global University, Odisha - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



161) Silicon Institute of Technology (SIT), Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Management category

35) XIM University - Bhubaneswar, Odisha



48) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar,Odisha



66) Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur - Sambalpur, Odisha



70) International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Medical category

18) Siksha `O` Anusandhan Bhubaneswar - Odisha

26) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar Khordha - Odisha

30) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar - Odisha

44) SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack - Odisha

Dental category

10) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

26) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Law category

9) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

11) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha

25) National Law University - Cuttack, Odisha

PUDUCHERRY

Overall category

54) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research - Puducherry, Pondicherry

Universities category

68) Pondicherry University - Puducherry, Pondicherry



70) Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Campus - Puducherry, Pondicherry

Colleges category

80) Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research - Puducherry, Pondicherry



99) Mahatma Gandhi Government Arts College - Mahe, Pondicherry

Engineering category

150) Pondicherry Engineering College - Puducherry, Pondicherry



136) National Institute of Technology Puducherry - Karaikal, Pondicherry

Medical category

6) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Puducherry - Pondicherry

47) Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute Puducherry - Pondicherry

PUNJAB

Overall category

35) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar, Punjab



47) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Mohali - Mohali, Punjab



48) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab



57) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab



58) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab



80) Guru Nanak Dev University - Amritsar, Punjab



85) Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar - Jalandhar, Punjab

Universities category

29) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab



31) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab



44) Guru Nanak Dev University - Amritsar, Punjab



47) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab



81) Central University of Punjab - Bathinda, Punjab

Research category

35) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab

Engineering category

139) Chandigarh Engineering College - Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab



22) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar, Punjab



144) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab



51) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab



28) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab



45) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab



178) Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology - Longowal, Punjab



52) Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar - Jalandhar, Punjab

Management category

34) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab



40) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab



53) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab



55) Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar - Amritsar, Punjab



80) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab

Pharmacy category

4) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali - Mohali, Punjab



19) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab



20) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab



25) Punjabi University, Patiala - Patiala, Punjab



26) Central University of Punjab - Bathinda, Punjab



29) ISF College of Pharmacy - Moga, Punjab



37) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab



56) Amar Shaheed Baba Ajit Singh Jujhar Singh Memorial College of Pharmacy - Bela, Punjab



91) Chandigarh College of Pharmacy, Landran - Landran, Punjab

Medical category

36) Christian Medical College, Ludhiana Ludhiana - Punjab

40) Dayanand Medical College Ludhiana - Punjab

Law category

13) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab

18) The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law - Patiala, Punjab

26) Army Institute of Law - Mohali, Punjab

Architecture category

12) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab



19) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab



22) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab

RAJASTHAN

Overall category

32) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan



86) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur, Rajasthan



87) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan



91) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, Rajasthan

Universities category

18) Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan



49) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan

Research category

33) Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan



46) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, Rajasthan

Engineering category

29) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan



30) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur, Rajasthan



46) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, Rajasthan



75) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur, Rajasthan



133) Amity University, Jaipur - Jaipur Rajasthan



59) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan

Management category

22) Indian Institute of Management Udaipur - Udaipur, Rajasthan



81) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Jaipur, Rajasthan



85) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur, Rajasthan



90) IIHMR University - Jaipur, Rajasthan

Pharmacy category

5) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan



23) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan



60) Mohan Lal Sukhadia University - Udaipur, Rajasthan



64) Suresh Gyan Vihar University - Jaipur, Rajasthan



92) Jaipur National University, Jaipur - Jaipur, Rajasthan

Medical category

16) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur Jodhpur - Rajasthan



41) Sawai Man Singh Medical College Jaipur - Rajasthan

Law category

10) National Law University - Jodhpur, Rajasthan

SIKKIM

Engineering category

173) National Institute of Technology Sikkim - South Sikkim, Sikkim

Law category

28) Sikkim Government Law College, Burtuk - Gangtok, Sikkim

TAMIL NADU



Overall category

1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



16) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



18) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu



21) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



22) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



24) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



36) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



44) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



49) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu



50) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu



53) Alagappa University - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu



67) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



70) University of Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



82) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



83) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



88) Madurai Kamaraj University - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



95) Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



96) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu

Universities category

5) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



9) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu



15) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



19) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



20) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



24) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu



26) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



28) Alagappa University - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu



25) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu



39) University of Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



43) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



48) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



52) Madurai Kamaraj University - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



57) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



62) Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



63) Periyar University - Salem, Tamil Nadu



80) Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli - Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu



84) Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



85) Central University of Tamil Nadu - Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu



93) Chettinad Academy of Research and Education - Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District Tamil Nadu



100) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Colleges category

3) Presidency College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



4) Loyola College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



6) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



17) Madras Christian College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



20) PSG College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



22) Thiagarajar College - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



26) St Joseph`s College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



30) VO Chidambaram College - Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu



31) Kongunadu Arts & Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



32) Government Arts College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



33) Sri Krishna Arts and Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



38) Madras School of Social Work - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



43) Bishop Heber College - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



47) Queen Mary`s College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



49) Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College - Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu



54) Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu



65) Ethiraj College for Women - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



67) Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



68) St Xavier`s College, Palayamkottai - Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu



70) Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



72) Women`s Christian College - Chennai,Tamil Nadu



76) Stella Maris College for Women - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



79) Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



82) Sacred Heart College (Autonomous) - Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu



83) Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College - Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu



86) Lady Doak College - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



88) Dr NGP Arts and Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



90) Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



91) Nesamony Memorial Christian College, Kanyakumari Dist. - Marthandam, Tamil Nadu



94) Women`s Christian College, Nagercoil - Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu



96) Scott Christian College, Nagercoil - Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu



100) Vellalar College for Women - Erode, Tamil Nadu

Research category

2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



10) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu



21) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



22) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



23) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



31) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



36) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



43) Alagappa University - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu



44) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu



48) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Engineering category

12) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu



8) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



154) RMK Engineering College - Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu



41) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu



86) National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur (NIFTEM - Thanjavur) - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu



39) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu



129) Mepco Schlenk Engineering College - Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu



174) Sona College of Technology - Salem, Tamil Nadu



118) Kongu Engineering College - Perundurai, Tamil Nadu



85) Thiagarajar College of Engineering - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



169) National Engineering College - Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu



48) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu



157) Sri Sairam Engineering College - Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu



19) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



57) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



73) Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



104) Coimbatore Institute of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



107) Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



108) Kumaraguru College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



122) Sri Krishna College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



124) PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



160) Government College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



17) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



24) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



54) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



84) Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



95) Rajalakshmi Engineering College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



102) BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



152) Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



156) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



159) Vels Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) -Chennai - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



175) Chennai Institute of Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



181) Easwari Engineering College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



184) Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Management category

10) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



18) Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



27) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



31) Great Lakes Institute of Management - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



39) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli , Tamil Nadu



49) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



63) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



77) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



83) Bharathidasan Institute of Management - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



86) Loyola Institute of Business Administration - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



96) Thiagarajar School of Management - Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Pharmacy category

6) JSS College of Pharmacy - Ooty, Tamil Nadu



12) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



14) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



15) Annamalai University - Annamalainagar, Tamil Nadu



31) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



34) Vels Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) -Chennai - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



50) Nandha College of Pharmacy - Erode, Tamil Nadu



63) College of Pharmacy, Madras Medical College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



70) PSG College of Pharmacy - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



82) Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu



85) KMCH College of Pharmacy - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Medical category

3) Christian Medical College Vellore - Tamil Nadu

8) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

12) Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai Chennai - Tamil Nadu

15) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai - Tamil Nadu

20) SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai - Tamil Nadu

25) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai - Tamil Nadu

35) PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

39) Chettinad Academy of Research and Education Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District - Tamil Nadu

Dental category

1) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

8) SRM Dental College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

13) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

19) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

22) Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

25) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

27) Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute - Kelambakkam, Tamil Nadu

29) Sree Balaji Dental College & Hospital - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

32) Ragas Dental College & Hospital - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Law category

14) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



19) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Architecture category

5) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



11) SRM Institute of Science and Technology- Chennai, Tamil Nadu



23) Thiagarajar College of Engineering - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



27) Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



28) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



29) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu

TELANGANA

Overall category

14) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



20) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



45) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal, Telangana



46) Osmania University - Hyderabad, Telangana

Universities category

10) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



22) Osmania University - Hyderabad, Telangana

Research category

12) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



27) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana

Engineering category

21) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal, Telangana



91) SR University - Warangal, Telangana



162) Vardhaman College of Engineering - Rangareddy, Telangana



170) CVR College of Engineering| Ibrahimpatan, Telangana



9) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



62) International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



76) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad, Telangana



113) Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana



117) University College of Engineering - Hyderabad, Telangana



140) Anurag University - Hyderabad, Telangana



148) Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana



154) Mahindra University - Hyderabad, Telangana



166) Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana



200) Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana

Management category

32) ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



75) Institute of Management Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana



94) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana

Pharmacy category

2) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana



44) Kakatiya University - Hanumakonda, Telangana



58) Anurag University - Hyderabad, Telangana



67) Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research - Narsapur, Telangana



72) CMR College of Pharmacy - Rangareddy, Telangana



93) Gokaraju Rangaraju College of Pharmacy - Hyderabad, Telangana

Medical category

5) Banaras Hindu University Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh



7) Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

11) King George`s Medical University Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

22) Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

Law category

4) Nalsar University of Law - Hyderabad, Telangana

TRIPURA



Engineering category

80) National Institute of Technology Agartala - Agratala, Tripura

UTTAR PRADESH

Overall category

5) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh



11) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



19) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh



29) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



42) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



75) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



78) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



94) Shiv Nadar University - Dadri, Uttar Pradesh

Universities category

6) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



11) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh



22) Amity University - Gautam, Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



50) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



55) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



61) Shiv Nadar University - Dadri, Uttar Pradesh

Research category

6) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh



15) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



18) Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh



28) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh



38) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

Engineering category

13) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



93) Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad - Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh



47) Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology - Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh



94) Jaypee Institute of Information Technology - Noida, Uttar Pradesh



186) GLA University - Mathura, Uttar Pradesh



4) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh



145) Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



164) Sharda University - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



192) Galgotias College of Engineering & Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



195) GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



187) KIET Group of Institutions - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh



25) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



147) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



182) Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology - Amethi, Uttar Pradesh



37) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh



120) Dayalbagh Educational Institute - Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Management category

6) Indian Institute of Management Lucknow - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



20) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh



28) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



44) Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh



50) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



51) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Noida, Uttar Pradesh



56) Birla Institute of Management Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



57) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh



78) Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



87) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



88) Dayalbagh Educational Institute - Agra, Uttar Pradesh



93) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

Pharmacy category

17) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



27) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Raebareli - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



39) Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh



48) Integral University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



59) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh



69) GLA University - Mathura, Uttar Pradesh



73) Bundelkhand University - Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh



79) Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences - Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh



97) KIET Group of Institutions - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

Dental category

5) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

21) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

38) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

Law category

12) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

17) Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh



20) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi Uttar Pradesh

Architecture category

13) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

UTTARAKHAND

Overall category

7) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand



97) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Universities category

65) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand



74) Graphic Era University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Research category

8) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand

Engineering category

131) National Institute of Technology Uttarakhand - Srinagar (Garhwal), Uttarakhand



6) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand



61) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand



64) Graphic Era University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand



179) DIT University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Management category

19) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand



23) Indian Institute of Management Kashipur - Kashipur, Uttarakhand



41) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand



65) Graphic Era University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Medical category

48) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh - Uttarakhand

Pharmacy category

61) Kumaun University, Nainital - Nainital, Uttarakhand

Law category

21) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun Uttarakhand

Architecture category

1) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand

WEST BENGAL



Overall category

6) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal



12) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal



15) Calcutta University - Kolkata, West Bengal



40) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Kolkata - Mohanpur, West Bengal



66) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal



72) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur, West Bengal

Universities category

4) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal



8) Calcutta University - Kolkata, West Bengal



87) The University of Burdwan - Bardhaman, West Bengal



98) Visva Bharati - Santiniketan, West Bengal

Colleges category

8) St Xavier`s College - Kolkata, West Bengal



9) Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira - Howrah, West Bengal



13) Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College - Rahara, West Bengal



19) Ramakrishna Mission Residential College - Kolkata, West Bengal



73) Raja Narendra Lal Khan Women's College - Autonomous - Midnapore, West Bengal



74) Bethune College - Kolkata, West Bengal



97) Midnapore College - Paschim, Medinipur West Bengal

Research category

5) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal

13) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal



32) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Kolkata - Mohanpur, West Bengal



40) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal

Engineering category

11) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal



5) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal



40) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal



34) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur, West Bengal

Management category

3) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta - Kolkata, West Bengal



12) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal



59) International Management Institute, Kolkata - Kolkata, West Bengal

18) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal



84) Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology - Kolkata, West Bengal

Medical category

21) Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Kolkata - West Bengal

43) Medical College Kolkata - West Bengal

Dental category

40) Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences & Research - Kolkata, West Bengal

Law category

5) The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences - Kolkata West Bengal

6) Indian Institute of Technology - Kharagpur West Bengal

Architecture category

3) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal



6) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal