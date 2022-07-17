Published: 17th July 2022
NIRF Rankings 2022: Here's the state-wise break up of the rankings in all categories
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 were released on July 15, Friday. Here's the complete state-wise break up of the rankings
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 were announced by Minister of Education, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, on July 15, Friday.
These India Rankings 2022 are looked forward to by several students, parents and educationalists alike.
While releasing the rankings, Minister Pradhan shared that from next year, all institutions would be required to undergo the accreditation and ranking process. He added that a single accreditation framework will be created.
Here is the state-wise break up of how all universities fared in the NIRF 2022.
ANDHRA PRADESH
Overall category
54) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh
71) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Universities category
27) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh
36) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
67) Sri Venkateswara University - Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
92) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Colleges category
94) Andhra Loyola College - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
Engineering category
56) Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati - Yerpedu, Andhra Pradesh
77) AU College of Engineering (A) - | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
102) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
141) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
44) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh - 44
165) Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College - Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
188) GMR Institute of Technology - Rajam, Andhra Pradesh
129) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh
99) Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
198) Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology - Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
Management category
33) Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
47) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram, Andhra Pradesh
60) Krea University - Sri City, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
Pharmacy category
49) Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
51) Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Science - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
54) Shri Vishnu College of Pharmacy - Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh
66) Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam - Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh
68) Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy - Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
71) Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research - Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh
77) Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Science - Guntur, Andhra Pradesh
89) Sri Venkateswara University - Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
100) Nirmala College of Pharmacy, Mangalagiri - Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh
Dental category
24) Vishnu Dental College - Bhimavaram Andhra Pradesh
33) Gitam Dental College & Hospital - Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
Architecture category
7) School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada - Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
Engineering category
171) National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh - Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
ASSAM
Overall category
8) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam
64) Gauhati University - Guwahati, Assam
76) National Institute of Technology, Silchar - Silchar, Assam
90) Tezpur University - Tezpur, Assam
Universities category
36) Gauhati University - Guwahati, Assam
59) Tezpur University - Tezpur, Assam
Research category
50) National Institute of Technology, Silchar - Silchar, Assam
Engineering category
123) Tezpur University - Tezpur, Assam
38) National Institute of Technology, Silchar - Silchar, Assam
7) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam
112) Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam
Pharmacy category
13) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati - Guwahati, Assam
47) Dibrugarh University - Dibrugarh, Assam
Law category
24) National Law University and Judicial Academy - Kamrup, Assam
BIHAR
Overall category
59) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar
Research category
41) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar
Engineering category
33) Indian Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar
63) National Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar
Management category
73) Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya - Gaya, Bihar
Pharmacy category
75) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education And Research Hajipur - Hajipur, Bihar
Architecture category
30) National Institute of Technology, Patna - Patna, Bihar
CHANDIGARH
Overall category
41) Panjab University Chandigarh - Chandigarh
Universities category
25) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
Colleges category
46) Government Home Science College, Sector-10 - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
Research category
29) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
Engineering category
87) Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), Chandigarh - Chandigarh Chandigarh
92) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
Management category
67) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
Pharmacy category
3) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
Medical category
2) Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh - Chandigarh
27) Govt Medical College & HospitalMore Details Chandigarh - Chandigarh
Law category
30) Panjab University - Chandigarh, Chandigarh
CHHATTISGARH
Engineering category
65) National Institute of Technology, Raipur - Raipur, Chhattisgarh
Management category
14) Indian Institute of Management Raipur - Raipur, Chhattisgarh
Pharmacy category
43) Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya - Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Chhattisgarh
78) Pt Ravishankar Shukla University - Raipur, Chhattisgarh
Medical category
49) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur Raipur - Chhattisgarh
NEW DELHI
Overall category
4) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi Delhi
9) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
10) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi, Delhi
13) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
23) University of Delhi - Delhi, Delhi
63) Delhi Technological University, New Delhi, Delhi
74) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi
Universities category
2) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi, Delhi
3) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
13) University of Delhi - Delhi, Delhi
38) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi, Delhi
45) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi
77) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi
Colleges category
1) Miranda House - Delhi, Delhi
2) Hindu College - Delhi, Delhi
5) Lady Shri Ram College For Women - New Delhi, Delhi
7) Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College - New Delhi, Delhi
10) Kirori Mal College - Delhi, Delhi
11) St Stephens's College - Delhi, Delhi
12) Shri Ram College of Commerce - Delhi, Delhi
14) Hans Raj College - Delhi, Delhi
14) Sri Venkateswara College - Delhi, Delhi
16) Lady Irwin College - Delhi, Delhi
18) Acharya Narendra Dev College - New Delhi, Delhi
21) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - New Delhi, Delhi
23) Gargi College - Delhi, Delhi
25) Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences - New Delhi, Delhi
28) Deshbandhu College - New Delhi, Delhi
29) Daulat Ram College - Delhi, Delhi
34) Maitreyi College - New Delhi, Delhi
35) Dyal Singh College - New Delhi, Delhi
36) Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women - Delhi
39) Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - Delhi, Delhi
40) Kamala Nehru College - Delhi, Delhi
41) Ramanujan College - New Delhi, Delhi
42) Jesus & Mary College - New Delhi, Delhi
48) Maharaja Agrasen College - Delhi, Delhi
51) Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies - New Delhi, Delhi - 51
61) Indraprastha College for Women - Delhi, Delhi
63) Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - Delhi, Delhi
66) Ramjas College - Delhi, Delhi
70) Shivaji College - Delhi, Delhi
75) Institute of Home Economics - New Delhi, Delhi
77) Shyam Lal College - Delhi, Delhi
84) Keshav Mahavidyalya - Delhi, Delhi
Research category
3) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
9) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
14) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi, Delhi
16) University of Delhi - Delhi, Delhi
19) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
Engineering category
79) Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) - South West Delhi
2) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
26) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
35) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi, Delhi
69) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
74) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi
177) Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women - Delhi, Delhi
194) National Institute of Technology Delhi - Delhi, Delhi
Management category
4) Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
24) Indian Institute of Foreign Trade - New Delhi, Delhi
29) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
30) International Management Institute - New Delhi, Delhi
60) Fore School of Management - New Delhi, Delhi
62) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi
82) Jagan Institute of Management Studies - Delhi, Delhi
100) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi
Pharmacy category
1) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi, Delhi
22) Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University - Delhi, Delhi
Medical category
1) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Details New Delhi - Delhi
13) Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences New Delhi - Delhi
19) Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital New Delhi - Delhi
23) Maulana Azad Medical CollegeMore Details Delhi - Delhi
28) University College of Medical Sciences Delhi - Delhi
29) Lady Hardinge Medical College New Delhi - Delhi
33) Jamia Hamdard New Delhi - Delhi
Dental category
4) Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences - Delhi, Delhi
16) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi, Delhi
Law category
2) National Law University - New Delhi, Delhi
7) Jamia Millia Islamia - New Delhi, Delhi
23) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi
29) Indian Law Institute - New Delhi, Delhi
Architecture category
4) School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
9) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi, Delhi
24) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi, Delhi
GOA
Engineering category
88) National Institute of Technology Goa - Ponda, Goa
Management category
36) GOA Institute of Management - Sanquelim, Goa
Pharmacy category
55) Goa College of Pharmacy - Panaji, Goa
GUJARAT
Overall category
37) Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
73) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Universities category
58) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Colleges category
52) St Xavier's College - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Research category
34) Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Engineering category
149) Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda - Vadodara, Gujarat
58) Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology - Surat, Gujarat
23) Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
106) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
134) Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
125) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
190) Institute of Infrastructure Technology Research and Management (IITRAM) - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Management category
1) Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
42) MICA - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
45) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
58) Institute of Rural Management Anand - Anand, Gujarat
89) Pandit Deendayal Energy University - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
99) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Pharmacy category
10) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Ahmedabad - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
16) Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda - Vadodara, Gujarat
28) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
52) LM College of Pharmacy - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
86) Parul University - Vadodara, Gujarat
94) Maliba Pharmacy College - Tarsadi Gujarat
Medical category
37) Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute Ahmadabad - Gujarat
50) BJ Medical College Ahmadabad - Gujarat
Dental category
31) Karnavati University Gandhinagar - Gujarat
36) Government Dental College - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Law category
8) Gujarat National Law University - Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Architecture category
21) Nirma University - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
HARYANA
Universities category
88) Ashoka University - Sonepat, Haryana
91) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana
94) Maharshi Dayanand University - Rohtak, Haryana
Colleges category
42) IC College of Home Science - Hisar, Haryana
Engineering category
127) National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship & Management - Sonipat, Haryana
50) National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra - Kurukshetra, Haryana
114) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon - Gurugram, Haryana
96) The Northcap University - Gurugram, Haryana
105) Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies - Faridabad, Haryana
143) JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA - Faridabad, Haryana
191) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana
Management category
13) Management Development Institute - Gurugram, Haryana
16) Indian Institute of Management Rohtak - Rohtak, Haryana
52) Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon - Gurgaon, Haryana
54) BML Munjal University - Gurgaon, Haryana
92) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon - Gurugram, Haryana
Pharmacy category
24) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala, Haryana
30) Maharshi Dayanand University - Rohtak, Haryana
33) Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hissar - Hisar, Haryana
81) College of Pharmacy, Pt BD Sharma, PGIMS - Rohtak, Haryana
83) Kurukshetra University - Kurukshetra, Haryana
100) Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University - Gurgaon, Haryana
Medical category
32) Maharishi Markandeshwar Ambala - Haryana
Dental category
15) Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences - Rohtak, Haryana
Law category
27) Amity University Haryana - Gurugram, Haryana
HIMACHAL PRADESH
Overall category
43) Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
Universities category
96) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan, Himachal Pradesh
Research category
39) Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
Engineering category
125) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan, Himachal Pradesh
138) Jaypee University of Information Technology - Solan, Himachal Pradesh
20) Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi - Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
128) National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur- Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh
Management category
69) Indian Institute of Management Sirmaur - Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh
Pharmacy category
36) Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences - Solan, Himachal Pradesh
Architecture category
26) National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur - Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
Overall category
84) University of Kashmir - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
93) University of Jammu - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir
Universities category
53) University of Kashmir - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
56) University of Jammu - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir
Engineering category
66) National Institute of Technology Srinagar - Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
101) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra, Jammu and Kashmir
Management category
36) Indian Institute of Management Jammu (IIMJ) - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir
100) University of Jammu - Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir
Architecture category
16) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University - Katra, Jammu and Kashmir
JHARKHAND
Overall category
38) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand
Universities category
99) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand
Research category
20) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand
Engineering category
53) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand
150) National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi - Ranchi, Jharkhand
90) National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur - Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
14) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand
Management category
8) Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) - Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
15) Indian Institute of Management Ranchi - Ranchi, Jharkhand
46) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad, Jharkhand
78) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand
Pharmacy category
35) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand
Law category
22) National University of Study & Research in Law - Ranchi, Jharkhand
Architecture category
25) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi, Jharkhand
KARNATAKA
Overall category
2) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka
17) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka
27) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathka, Karnataka
54) Mysore University - Mysuru, Karnataka
60) JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research- Mysuru, Karnataka
98) Bangalore University - Bangalore, Karnataka
100) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka
Universities category
1) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka
7) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka
33) Mysore University - Mysuru, Karnataka
34) JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - Mysuru, Karnataka
64) Bangalore University - Bangalore, Karnataka
71) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
72) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka
75) NITTE - Mangaluru, Karnataka
79) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka
86) Kuvempu University - Shivamogga, Karnataka
88) KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research - Belagavi, Karnataka
97) Yenepoya University - Mangaluru, Karnataka
Colleges category
55) MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce - Bengaluru, Karnataka
93) St Joseph`s College of Commerce - Bengaluru, Karnataka
Research category
1) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka
30) Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka
42) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bangalore, Karnataka
Engineering category
97) Siddaganga Institute of Technology - Tumkur, Karnataka
10) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal, Karnataka
175) NMAM Institute of Technology - Nitte, Udupi, Karnataka
158) JSS Science and Technology University - Mysuru, Karnataka
55) Manipal Institute of Technology - Manipal, Karnataka
137) PES College of Engineering, Mandya - Mandya, Karnataka
196) KLE Technological University - Dharwad, Karnataka
115) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka
67) MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka
81) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka
83) BMS College of Engineering - Bengaluru, Karnataka
89) RV College of Engineering - Bengaluru, Karnataka
100) PES University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
121) New Horizon College of Engineering - Bengaluru, Karnataka
180) C M R Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka
183) Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka
189) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
199) BMS Institute of Technology & Management - Bengaluru, Karnataka
49) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka
Management category
2) Indian Institute of Management Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka
38) TA Pai Management Institute Manipal - Manipal, Karnataka
72) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
76) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum, Karnataka
96) Jain University, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka
98) Alliance University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
Pharmacy category
8) JSS College of Pharmacy - Mysore, Karnataka
9) Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal - Udupi, Karnataka
40) College of Pharmacy, Belgaum - Belgaum, Karnataka
45) NGSM Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences - Mangaluru, Karnataka
57) Acharya & B M Reddy College of Pharmacy - Bengaluru, Karnataka
62) MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka
80) Sri Adichunchanagiri College of Pharmacy - BG Nagara, Karnataka
40) KLE College of Pharmacy - Bengaluru, Karnataka
98) Krupanidhi College of Pharmacy - Bengaluru, Karnataka
Medical category
4) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore - Bengaluru, Karnataka
10) Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Manipal - Karnataka
14) St John's Medical CollegeMore Details Bengaluru - Karnataka
31) Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore Mangaluru - Karnataka
34) JSS Medical College, Mysore Mysore - Karnataka
38) MS Ramaiah Medical College Bengaluru - Karnataka
Dental category
2) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal - Udupi, Karnataka
6) AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences - Mangaluru, Karnataka
7) Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore - Mangaluru, Karnataka
12) JSS Dental College and Hospital - Mysuru, Karnataka
14) MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka
18) Government Dental College - Bengaluru, Karnataka
20) SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital - Dharwad, Karnataka
23) Yenepoya Dental College - Mangaluru, Karnataka
28) K L E Society's Institute of Dental Sciences - Bengaluru, Karnataka
34) Raja Rajeswari Dental College & Hospital - Bengaluru, Karnataka
Law category
1) National Law School of India University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
16) Christ University - Bengaluru, Karnataka
Architecture category
15) Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Mahe - Udupi, Karnataka
17) MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru, Karnataka
18) BMS College of Architecture - Bengaluru, Karnataka
KERALA
Overall category
51) Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala
52) Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
69) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin, Kerala
79) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode, Kerala
Universities category
30) Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala
40) Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
41) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin, Kerala
69) Calicut University, Thenhipalem - Malappuram, Kerala
Colleges category
24) University College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
27) Rajagiri College of Social Sciences - Ernakulam, Kerala
37) St Teresa`s College, Ernakulam - Ernakulam, Kerala
50) Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
53) Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
56) Mar Athanasius College - Kothamangalam, Kerala
58) Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara, Alappuzha - Alappuzha, Kerala
59) Sacred Heart College - Ernakulam, Kerala
60) Maharaja`s College, Ernakulam - Ernakulam, Kerala
62) SB College, Changanacherry - Kottayam, Kerala
63) St Thomas College, Thrissur - Thrissur, Kerala
78) St Joseph`s College, Devagiri - Kozhikode, Kerala
81) CMS College Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala
85) Government Victoria College, Palakkad - Palakkad, Kerala
89) Bishop Kurialacherry College For Women, Amalagiri P.O Kottayam - Kottayam, Kerala
92) Fatima Mata National College, Kollam - Kollam, Kerala
97) Union Christian College - Ernakulam, Kerala
Engineering category
43) Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
110) College of Engineering, Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
68) Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad - Palakkad, Kerala
31) National Institute of Technology, Calicut - Kozhikode, Kerala
Management category
5) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode - Kozhikode, Kerala
74) Rajagiri Business School - Cochin, Kerala
84) National Institute of Technology, Calicut - Kozhikode, Kerala
Medical category
9) Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
Dental category
30) Government Dental College - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
Architecture category
2) National Institute of Technology, Calicut - Kozhikode, Kerala
14) College of Engineering, Trivandrum - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
MADHYA PRADESH
Overall category
31) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh
61) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal -Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Research category
26) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh
49) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Engineering category
167) Rabindranath Tagore University - Raisen, Madhya Pradesh
82) Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur - Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
16) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh
78) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
153) Amity University, Gwalior - Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
70) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Management category
7) Indian Institute of Management Indore - Indore, Madhya Pradesh
64) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh
Dental category
39) Govt Dental College - Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Law category
15) National Law Institute University - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Architecture category
10) School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal_ Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
20) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology- Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
MAHARASHTRA
Overall category
3) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra
25) Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune, Maharashtra
26) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Pune - Pune Maharashtra
28) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra
33) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra
62) Symbiosis International - Pune, Maharashtra
68) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra
76) Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra
81) Mumbai University - Mumbai Maharashtra
89) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra
92) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra
99) Tata Institute of Social Sciences - Mumbai, Maharashtra
Universities category
73) Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad - Karad, Maharashtra
76) Bharati Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra
12) Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune, Maharashtra
14) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra
17) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra
32) Symbiosis International - Pune, Maharashtra
41) Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra
45) Mumbai University - Mumbai, Maharashtra
51) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra
54) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra
60) Tata Institute of Social Sciences - Mumbai, Maharashtra
73) Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad - Karad, Maharashtra
76) Bharati Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra
81) Padmashree Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai - Mumbai, Maharashtra
83) Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad - Aurangabad Maharashtra
Colleges category
57) Fergusson College (Autonomous) - Pune, Maharashtra
69) College of Social Work Nirmala Niketan 38 New Marine Lines Mumbai - 400 020 - Mumbai, Maharashtra
87) St Xavier`s College - Mumbai, Maharashtra
Research category
4) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra
7) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research - Mumbai, Maharashtra
11) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai, Maharashtra
17) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Pune - Pune, Maharashtra
25) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra
Engineering category
71) Defence Institute of Advanced Technology - Pune, Maharashtra
72) College of Engineering, Pune - Pune, Maharashtra
116) Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University - Pune, Maharashtra
131) Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering - Pune, Maharashtra
142) Vishwakarma Institute of Technology - Pune, Maharashtra
172) Army Institute of Technology - Pune, Maharashtra
193) Dr DY Patil Institute of Technology - Pune, Maharashtra
32) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra
146) Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management - Nagpur, Maharashtra
163) GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra
185) Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering - Nagpur, Maharashtra
197) Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal`s Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering - Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra
3) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra
18) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra
119) Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI, Mumbai) - Mumbai, Maharashtra
135) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra
167) Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan`s Sardar Patel Institute of Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra
Management category
9) National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai - Mumbai, Maharashtra
11) Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra
17) Symbiosis Institute of Business Management - Pune, Maharashtra
21) S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research - Mumbai, Maharashtra
25) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra
43) Indian Institute of Management - Nagpur, Maharashtra
68) Principal L N Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research - Mumbai, Maharashtra
71) KJ Somaiya Institute of Management - Mumbai, Maharashtra
91) Pune Institute of Business Management - Pune, Maharashtra
95) Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra
Pharmacy category
96) Al Shifa College of Pharmacy, Perinthalmanna - Malappuram, Kerala
7) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai, Maharashtra
11) SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai, Maharashtra
21) Poona College of Pharmacy, Pune - Pune, Maharashtra
32) Bombay College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra
38) SVKM`s Dr Bhanuben Nanavati College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra
41) Dr DY Patil Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research - Pune, Maharashtra
42) The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University - Nagpur, Maharashtra
46) RC Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research - Shirpur, Maharashtra
53) Smt Kishoritai Bhoyar College of Pharmacy - Nagpur, Maharashtra
65) YB Chavan College of Pharmacy - Aurangabad, Maharashtra
74) Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Pharmacy, Kolhapur - Kolhapur, Maharashtra
76) AISSMS College of Pharmacy - Pune, Maharashtra
87) Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University - Pune, Maharashtra
88) Principal KM Kundnani College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra
90) Marathwada Mitra Mandal`s College of Pharmacy - Pune, Maharashtra
99) CU Shah College of Pharmacy - Mumbai, Maharashtra
Medical category
17) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Pune - Maharashtra
24) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences Wardha - Maharashtra
42) Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Deemed University, Karad - Maharashtra
45) Padmashree Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Mumbai - Maharashtra
Dental category
3) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune, Maharashtra
9) Govt Dental College - Nagpur, Maharashtra
11) Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences - Wardha, Maharashtra
17) Nair Hospital Dental College - Mumbai, Maharashtra
35) MGM Dental College - Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
37) MGVs Karmaveer Bhausaheb Hire Dental College - Nashik, Maharashtra
Law category
3) Symbiosis Law School - Pune, Maharashtra
Architecture category
8) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur, Maharashtra
MANIPUR
Engineering category
108) National Institute of Technology Manipur - Imphal, Manipur
Medical category
46) Regional Institute of Medical Sciences Imphal West - Manipur
MEGHALAYA
Universities category
66) North Eastern Hill University - Shillong, Meghalaya
Engineering category
60) National Institute of Technology Meghalaya - Shillong, Meghalaya
Management category
26) Indian Institute of Management Shillong - Shillong, Meghalaya
MIZORAM
Universities category
78) Mizoram University - Aizawl, Mizoram
Colleges category
45) Pachhunga University College - Aizawl, Mizoram
ODISHA
Overall category
30) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
34) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
39) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela, Odisha
65) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Universities category
16) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
20) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
88) Utkal University - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Research category
24) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela, Odisha
37) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
45) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
47) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Engineering category
15) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela, Odisha
111) Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology - Burla - Odisha
27) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
36) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
42) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
98) CV Raman Global University, Odisha - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
161) Silicon Institute of Technology (SIT), Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Management category
35) XIM University - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
48) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar,Odisha
66) Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur - Sambalpur, Odisha
70) International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Medical category
18) Siksha `O` Anusandhan Bhubaneswar - Odisha
26) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar Khordha - Odisha
30) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar - Odisha
44) SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack - Odisha
Dental category
10) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
26) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Law category
9) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
11) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar, Odisha
25) National Law University - Cuttack, Odisha
PUDUCHERRY
Overall category
54) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research - Puducherry, Pondicherry
Universities category
68) Pondicherry University - Puducherry, Pondicherry
70) Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth Mahatma Gandhi Medical College Campus - Puducherry, Pondicherry
Colleges category
80) Kanchi Mamunivar Government Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research - Puducherry, Pondicherry
99) Mahatma Gandhi Government Arts College - Mahe, Pondicherry
Engineering category
150) Pondicherry Engineering College - Puducherry, Pondicherry
136) National Institute of Technology Puducherry - Karaikal, Pondicherry
Medical category
6) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Puducherry - Pondicherry
47) Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute Puducherry - Pondicherry
PUNJAB
Overall category
35) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar, Punjab
47) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Mohali - Mohali, Punjab
48) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab
57) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab
58) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
80) Guru Nanak Dev University - Amritsar, Punjab
85) Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar - Jalandhar, Punjab
Universities category
29) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab
31) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab
44) Guru Nanak Dev University - Amritsar, Punjab
47) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
81) Central University of Punjab - Bathinda, Punjab
Research category
35) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab
Engineering category
139) Chandigarh Engineering College - Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab
22) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar, Punjab
144) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab
51) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
28) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab
45) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab
178) Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology - Longowal, Punjab
52) Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar - Jalandhar, Punjab
Management category
34) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
40) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab
53) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology - Patiala, Punjab
55) Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar - Amritsar, Punjab
80) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab
Pharmacy category
4) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali - Mohali, Punjab
19) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
20) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab
25) Punjabi University, Patiala - Patiala, Punjab
26) Central University of Punjab - Bathinda, Punjab
29) ISF College of Pharmacy - Moga, Punjab
37) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab
56) Amar Shaheed Baba Ajit Singh Jujhar Singh Memorial College of Pharmacy - Bela, Punjab
91) Chandigarh College of Pharmacy, Landran - Landran, Punjab
Medical category
36) Christian Medical College, Ludhiana Ludhiana - Punjab
40) Dayanand Medical College Ludhiana - Punjab
Law category
13) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
18) The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law - Patiala, Punjab
26) Army Institute of Law - Mohali, Punjab
Architecture category
12) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara, Punjab
19) Chandigarh University - Mohali, Punjab
22) Chitkara University - Rajpura, Punjab
RAJASTHAN
Overall category
32) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan
86) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur, Rajasthan
87) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan
91) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, Rajasthan
Universities category
18) Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan
49) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan
Research category
33) Birla Institute of Technology & Science - Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan
46) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, Rajasthan
Engineering category
29) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan
30) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur, Rajasthan
46) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur, Rajasthan
75) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur, Rajasthan
133) Amity University, Jaipur - Jaipur Rajasthan
59) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan
Management category
22) Indian Institute of Management Udaipur - Udaipur, Rajasthan
81) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Jaipur, Rajasthan
85) Manipal University, Jaipur - Jaipur, Rajasthan
90) IIHMR University - Jaipur, Rajasthan
Pharmacy category
5) Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Pilani, Rajasthan
23) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali, Rajasthan
60) Mohan Lal Sukhadia University - Udaipur, Rajasthan
64) Suresh Gyan Vihar University - Jaipur, Rajasthan
92) Jaipur National University, Jaipur - Jaipur, Rajasthan
Medical category
16) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur Jodhpur - Rajasthan
41) Sawai Man Singh Medical College Jaipur - Rajasthan
Law category
10) National Law University - Jodhpur, Rajasthan
SIKKIM
Engineering category
173) National Institute of Technology Sikkim - South Sikkim, Sikkim
Law category
28) Sikkim Government Law College, Burtuk - Gangtok, Sikkim
TAMIL NADU
Overall category
1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
16) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
18) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu
21) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
22) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
24) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
36) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
44) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
49) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
50) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu
53) Alagappa University - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu
67) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
70) University of Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
82) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
83) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
88) Madurai Kamaraj University - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
95) Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
96) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu
Universities category
5) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
9) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu
15) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
19) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
20) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
24) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
26) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
28) Alagappa University - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu
25) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu
39) University of Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
43) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
48) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
52) Madurai Kamaraj University - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
57) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
62) Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
63) Periyar University - Salem, Tamil Nadu
80) Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli - Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu
84) Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science & Higher Education for Women - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
85) Central University of Tamil Nadu - Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu
93) Chettinad Academy of Research and Education - Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District Tamil Nadu
100) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Colleges category
3) Presidency College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
4) Loyola College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
6) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
17) Madras Christian College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
20) PSG College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
22) Thiagarajar College - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
26) St Joseph`s College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
30) VO Chidambaram College - Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu
31) Kongunadu Arts & Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
32) Government Arts College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
33) Sri Krishna Arts and Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
38) Madras School of Social Work - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
43) Bishop Heber College - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
47) Queen Mary`s College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
49) Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College - Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu
54) Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu
65) Ethiraj College for Women - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
67) Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
68) St Xavier`s College, Palayamkottai - Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu
70) Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
72) Women`s Christian College - Chennai,Tamil Nadu
76) Stella Maris College for Women - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
79) Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
82) Sacred Heart College (Autonomous) - Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu
83) Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College - Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu
86) Lady Doak College - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
88) Dr NGP Arts and Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
90) Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
91) Nesamony Memorial Christian College, Kanyakumari Dist. - Marthandam, Tamil Nadu
94) Women`s Christian College, Nagercoil - Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu
96) Scott Christian College, Nagercoil - Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu
100) Vellalar College for Women - Erode, Tamil Nadu
Research category
2) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
10) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu
21) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
22) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
23) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
31) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
36) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
43) Alagappa University - Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu
44) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
48) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Engineering category
12) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore, Tamil Nadu
8) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
154) RMK Engineering College - Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu
41) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
86) National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur (NIFTEM - Thanjavur) - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
39) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu
129) Mepco Schlenk Engineering College - Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu
174) Sona College of Technology - Salem, Tamil Nadu
118) Kongu Engineering College - Perundurai, Tamil Nadu
85) Thiagarajar College of Engineering - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
169) National Engineering College - Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu
48) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu
157) Sri Sairam Engineering College - Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu
19) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
57) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
73) Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
104) Coimbatore Institute of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
107) Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
108) Kumaraguru College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
122) Sri Krishna College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
124) PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
160) Government College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
17) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
24) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
54) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
84) Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
95) Rajalakshmi Engineering College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
102) BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
152) Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
156) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
159) Vels Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) -Chennai - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
175) Chennai Institute of Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
181) Easwari Engineering College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
184) Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing, Kancheepuram - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Management category
10) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
18) Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
27) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
31) Great Lakes Institute of Management - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
39) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli , Tamil Nadu
49) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
63) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
77) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
83) Bharathidasan Institute of Management - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
86) Loyola Institute of Business Administration - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
96) Thiagarajar School of Management - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
Pharmacy category
6) JSS College of Pharmacy - Ooty, Tamil Nadu
12) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
14) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
15) Annamalai University - Annamalainagar, Tamil Nadu
31) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
34) Vels Institute of Science Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) -Chennai - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
50) Nandha College of Pharmacy - Erode, Tamil Nadu
63) College of Pharmacy, Madras Medical College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
70) PSG College of Pharmacy - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
82) Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy - Srivilliputtur, Tamil Nadu
85) KMCH College of Pharmacy - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
Medical category
3) Christian Medical College Vellore - Tamil Nadu
8) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
12) Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai Chennai - Tamil Nadu
15) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Chennai - Tamil Nadu
20) SRM Institute of Science and Technology Chennai - Tamil Nadu
25) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai - Tamil Nadu
35) PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
39) Chettinad Academy of Research and Education Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District - Tamil Nadu
Dental category
1) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
8) SRM Dental College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
13) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
19) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
22) Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
25) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
27) Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute - Kelambakkam, Tamil Nadu
29) Sree Balaji Dental College & Hospital - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
32) Ragas Dental College & Hospital - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Law category
14) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
19) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
Architecture category
5) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
11) SRM Institute of Science and Technology- Chennai, Tamil Nadu
23) Thiagarajar College of Engineering - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
27) Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
28) MGR Educational and Research Institute - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
29) Anna University - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
TELANGANA
Overall category
14) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
20) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
45) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal, Telangana
46) Osmania University - Hyderabad, Telangana
Universities category
10) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
22) Osmania University - Hyderabad, Telangana
Research category
12) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
27) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
Engineering category
21) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal, Telangana
91) SR University - Warangal, Telangana
162) Vardhaman College of Engineering - Rangareddy, Telangana
170) CVR College of Engineering| Ibrahimpatan, Telangana
9) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
62) International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
76) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad, Telangana
113) Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana
117) University College of Engineering - Hyderabad, Telangana
140) Anurag University - Hyderabad, Telangana
148) Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana
154) Mahindra University - Hyderabad, Telangana
166) Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana
200) Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana
Management category
32) ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
75) Institute of Management Technology - Hyderabad, Telangana
94) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
Pharmacy category
2) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad - Hyderabad, Telangana
44) Kakatiya University - Hanumakonda, Telangana
58) Anurag University - Hyderabad, Telangana
67) Vishnu Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research - Narsapur, Telangana
72) CMR College of Pharmacy - Rangareddy, Telangana
93) Gokaraju Rangaraju College of Pharmacy - Hyderabad, Telangana
Medical category
5) Banaras Hindu University Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
7) Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
11) King George`s Medical University Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
22) Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
Law category
4) Nalsar University of Law - Hyderabad, Telangana
TRIPURA
Engineering category
80) National Institute of Technology Agartala - Agratala, Tripura
UTTAR PRADESH
Overall category
5) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
11) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
19) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
29) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
42) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
75) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
78) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
94) Shiv Nadar University - Dadri, Uttar Pradesh
Universities category
6) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
11) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
22) Amity University - Gautam, Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
50) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
55) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
61) Shiv Nadar University - Dadri, Uttar Pradesh
Research category
6) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
15) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
18) Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
28) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
38) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
Engineering category
13) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
93) Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad - Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh
47) Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology - Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
94) Jaypee Institute of Information Technology - Noida, Uttar Pradesh
186) GLA University - Mathura, Uttar Pradesh
4) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
145) Noida Institute of Engineering & Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
164) Sharda University - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
192) Galgotias College of Engineering & Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
195) GL Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
187) KIET Group of Institutions - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
25) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
147) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
182) Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology - Amethi, Uttar Pradesh
37) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
120) Dayalbagh Educational Institute - Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Management category
6) Indian Institute of Management Lucknow - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
20) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
28) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
44) Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
50) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
51) Jaipuria Institute of Management - Noida, Uttar Pradesh
56) Birla Institute of Management Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
57) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
78) Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
87) Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
88) Dayalbagh Educational Institute - Agra, Uttar Pradesh
93) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
Pharmacy category
17) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
27) National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Raebareli - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
39) Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology - Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh
48) Integral University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
59) Galgotias University - Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
69) GLA University - Mathura, Uttar Pradesh
73) Bundelkhand University - Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh
79) Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences - Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
97) KIET Group of Institutions - Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
Dental category
5) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
21) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
38) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
Law category
12) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
17) Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
20) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi Uttar Pradesh
Architecture category
13) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
UTTARAKHAND
Overall category
7) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand
97) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Universities category
65) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
74) Graphic Era University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Research category
8) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand
Engineering category
131) National Institute of Technology Uttarakhand - Srinagar (Garhwal), Uttarakhand
6) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand
61) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
64) Graphic Era University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
179) DIT University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Management category
19) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand
23) Indian Institute of Management Kashipur - Kashipur, Uttarakhand
41) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
65) Graphic Era University - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Medical category
48) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh - Uttarakhand
Pharmacy category
61) Kumaun University, Nainital - Nainital, Uttarakhand
Law category
21) University of Petroleum and Energy Studies - Dehradun Uttarakhand
Architecture category
1) Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand
WEST BENGAL
Overall category
6) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal
12) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal
15) Calcutta University - Kolkata, West Bengal
40) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Kolkata - Mohanpur, West Bengal
66) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal
72) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur, West Bengal
Universities category
4) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal
8) Calcutta University - Kolkata, West Bengal
87) The University of Burdwan - Bardhaman, West Bengal
98) Visva Bharati - Santiniketan, West Bengal
Colleges category
8) St Xavier`s College - Kolkata, West Bengal
9) Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira - Howrah, West Bengal
13) Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College - Rahara, West Bengal
19) Ramakrishna Mission Residential College - Kolkata, West Bengal
73) Raja Narendra Lal Khan Women's College - Autonomous - Midnapore, West Bengal
74) Bethune College - Kolkata, West Bengal
97) Midnapore College - Paschim, Medinipur West Bengal
Research category
5) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal
13) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal
32) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Kolkata - Mohanpur, West Bengal
40) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal
Engineering category
11) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal
5) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal
40) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal
34) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur, West Bengal
Management category
3) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta - Kolkata, West Bengal
12) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal
59) International Management Institute, Kolkata - Kolkata, West Bengal
18) Jadavpur University - Kolkata, West Bengal
84) Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology - Kolkata, West Bengal
Medical category
21) Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Kolkata - West Bengal
43) Medical College Kolkata - West Bengal
Dental category
40) Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences & Research - Kolkata, West Bengal
Law category
5) The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences - Kolkata West Bengal
6) Indian Institute of Technology - Kharagpur West Bengal
Architecture category
3) Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal
6) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah, West Bengal