Smiling faces, warm hugs, and serving food and beverages — this is how parents greet their kids after they exited from the centres post appearing for the Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate (CUET UG) exams that, in many ways, will decide their future.

As per the UGC (University Grant Commission), the exam has been scheduled from July 15 to 20 across 500 cities in India and ten cities outside India.

Navya Sharma, 18, said that the exam was quite easy and most of the questions were from the NCERT syllabus albeit general awareness. She explained that there were questions related to grammar, passage reading, synonyms, and idioms. While In the general awareness section, there were questions related to the family relationship and directions.

The national testing agency conducted CUET 2022 entrance exam in two shifts, morning (9.00 am to 12.15 pm) and afternoon (3.00 pm to 6.45 pm). As per the UGC, nearly 14,90,000 candidates have registered for CUET UG 2022, of which, 8,10,000 have been allotted Phase I and 6,80,000 have taken Phase II of the CUET-UG 2022 exam.

The visually impaired candidates, Tushar Jindal and Vishal Saini, who came from Baraut, in Uttar Pradesh said that they were well-facilitated at the examination centre. Both friends said in sync, "We are sure that we will secure the seat in our desired course and college."

Unlike them, Shreya Chaturvedi complained that she will not be provided with a scribe. After consistent attempts to contact the NTA (National Testing Agency), she has to appear for the exam with her own scribe.



It may be recalled that due to technical glitches, exams were cancelled in about two centres. Plus, many students complained about the last-moment change of exam centre, issuing admit cards late and a lot more.

Prior to the exam, Mamidala Jagdish Kumar, Chairman of the University Grant Commission, wished best of luck to the CUET aspirants and tweeted, "All set to start the first CUET at 9.00 am. Best wishes to all the students who are writing CUET."