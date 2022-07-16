Although the first day of the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 was marred with problems, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that there will be no retest for those who missed the exam, as reported by the Indian Express.

Several students who were to appear for the exam on Friday, July 15, missed it due to a last minute change in their exam centre. Earlier, reports claimed that National Testing Agency (NTA) officials had said that such students will get a second chance at attempting the examination. However, the UGC Chairman refuted these claims and said that some students reached the centres late and after the commencement of the session. In such cases, they won’t be offered a retest, according to a report by the Indian Express.

“In some cases, a few students reached the centres after 9.30 pm, after the commencement of the first session in the morning slot. It is a common practice and it has already been conveyed to students that if they come 30 minutes after the commencement of the examination, they are not permitted to enter the centre,” the UGC chairperson said, the report stated.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, which is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains' average registrations of nine lakh.

Meanwhile, the NTA has conducted the CUET 2022 phase I exam for day two today, July 16. The first slot exam was conducted from 9 am to 12:15 am and the second slot exam from 3 pm to 6:45 pm.