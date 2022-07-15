Intermediate students of Telangana can now learn new subjects like Cyber Security and Artificial Intelligence as the Board of Intermediate Education has introduced as many as six new vocational courses from the upcoming academic year (2022-23).

The three courses introduced for Computer Science students are: Cyber Physical Systems and Security, Cloud Computing and Big Data/AI and Machine Learning. When it comes to the vocational courses in the Electronics stream, they are: Electronics and Video Engineering, Biomedical Engineering and Embedded System.

An order to this effect was issued by the Higher Education Board, directing authorities to include these courses at three government colleges:

- Government Vocational Junior College Nampally

- New Government Junior College Kukatpally

- Government Junior College for Boys Falknuma

Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses are fast emerging as the need-of-the-hour courses in India.

Especially with the pandemic and a lot of work shifting online, there is more and more need to protect computer operating systems, networks and even data from cyber attacks. It may be recalled that as per a US-based cyber security firm, Norton, India faced more than 18 million cyber attacks and threats and this is data from the first three months of 2022 alone. The average was nearly 200,000 threats every day.

When it comes to Artificial Intelligence, or AI, it is undoubtedly the future when it comes to complex decision making and it allows software to undertake human capabilities like planning, understanding and so on.