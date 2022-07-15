The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 will be announced today, July 15, at 11 am.



"On 15th July 2022, Hon’ble Education Minister, Shri @dpradhanbjp (Dharmendra Pradhan) will release #IndiaRankings2022 under #NIRF, virtually. The annual exercise outlines a methodology to rank Higher Education Institutions (HEI’s) across India in various categories & subject domains. Stay tuned!," read the tweet.



How about we take a look at how institutes fared in the NIRF Ranking 2021?



Last year, that is 2021, the rankings were released for 11 categories in total. These include overall, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, dental, and research.



It was the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) that held on to the top spot and was the overall best institute of higher education in India. This was the third time in the row it was doing so. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and IIT Bombay followed in the second and third places respectively.



IISc Bangalore was on top when it comes to the university category.



When it comes to the best B-Schools, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad took the cake and in the category of pharmacy studies, Jamia Hamdard emerged on the top. Miranda House, Delhi; Lady Shri Ram College For Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai — these were the top institutes in the college category.



All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi bagged top honours among medical colleges and it was followed by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore.