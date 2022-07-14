The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) called for an Odisha bandh on July 19, Tuesday, over the death of a 19-year-old Plus III first-year student of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Autonomous College (BJB) in Bhubaneswar. She allegedly died by suicide on July 2 in the Karubaki Ladies Hostel of the college.

The police had recovered a note which was purportedly written by the victim in which she had accused her three hostel seniors of harassing her. However, the police said so far they have not found any clue of the victim going through ragging by her seniors.

NNKS, along with its student wing Naba Nirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan, have threatened to hold state-wide protests on July 19 as the city police have failed to take any action in connection with the sensitive case. "The police have not initiated action even against the hostel authorities over the death of the girl. A peaceful protest will also be held in front of DGP's office in Cuttack on July 17 to press for our demands," said Convenor of NNKS, Akshay Kumar.

NNKS, its student wing members and the victim's mother will also visit various colleges in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (July 14) and Friday (July 15) and educational institutions in Cuttack on Saturday (July 16) to seek the support of the students to ensure justice for the victim.