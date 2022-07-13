Looking at the rains that have been lashing the state of Telangana for the past three to four days, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has arrived at the conclusion that the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for the AM stream, which is, Agriculture Stream alone, is being postponed. A press release regarding the same was put out by TSCHE on July 13, Wednesday.



These exams were to be conducted on July 14 and July 15, but now stand postponed.



However, it has been decided that the TS EAMCET 2022 exam for the Engineering stream, scheduled from July 18 to July 20, will be conducted as per the earlier schedule.



The Government of Telangana had declared a three-day holiday for all educational institutions of the state on July 11 (Monday), July 12 (Tuesday) and July 13 (Wednesday) because of the heavy rainfall that the state was experiencing. This decision was taken at a high-level review meeting.