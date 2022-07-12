To strengthen the basics of Science and Mathematics among students from Classes VI to VIII, the school education department of Tamil nadu will soon launch a special initiative in government and aided schools across the State.

According to sources, the department has formed a high-level committee that includes 70 senior professors from the Science and Mathematics department in various colleges along with the coordination of the Tamil Nadu Science Forum. The department had a discussion with the professors in Chennai regarding this recently.

An official from the department said, "Due to lack of understanding and poor teaching methods, government school students usually do not show interest in Science and Mathematics. A majority of teachers teach the concepts in theory instead of experiments and this is a major drawback. So, the department has taken initiatives to strengthen STEM concepts from the students of Class VI students."

A professor who took part in the meeting told The New Indian Express, "We will prepare an action plan and submit it to the top officials of the department. Based on that the drive will be implemented in the schools."

When asked about it, Tamil Nadu Mathematics Post Graduate Teachers Association Founder V Vijayakumar agreed with the officers. However, he urged the department to include the government school teachers, who give centum results, in the committee to prepare an efficient action plan.