The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 advanced intimation of examination city allotted to candidates slips, as per a notice put out by the NTA on July 11. Candidates will be able to check their exam city intimation slip via the official website for CUET, which is, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Here's how you can check CUET UG 2022 examination city you have been allotted:

1) Go to the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in

2) On the homepage, you'll have to log in to see the advance information for allotment of exam centre city

3) You will be redirected to the log in page

4) Enter the credentials, as asked, including application number, password and so on

5) Your CUET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip will be up on your screen

6) Download the CUET UG 2022 exam city intimation slip for future reference

The NTA, via the same notice, informed that it has created a "unique date sheet" for every candidate. "The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to Subjects/Langauge/medium offered in Slot 1 and Slot 2 as well as the date and City allotted," stated the notice. Since the exam commences on July 17, Sunday, those candidates who opted for Physics, Chemistry and Biology have been allotted phase 2.

Also, it was informed by NTA that CUET UG 2022 admit cards will be available for downloading from today, July 12, at 6 pm. The registered candidates for CUET UG 2022 will be able to check and download their admit cards via two official websites, cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20 plus August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10 via the computer-based test (CBT) mode. These are for admissions into central universities and a few others as well.

These exams, CUET UG 2022, are to be conducted in as many as 13 languages. The list includes English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.