The students who were forced to return from war-hit Ukraine are struggling to continue their studies back in India. There are 18 students from Dakshina Kannada (DK) who came back from Ukraine.

Some of these students in DK said that a few universities are demanding full fees. A student said that he has already paid Rs 2 lakh of the annual fee of Rs 4 lakh as the college said that no certificate will be issued if the fee is not paid. "For us, the online classes are also not being conducted properly. Some universities in Ukraine are demanding full fees despite knowing that classes are not being held. They are also threatening that they will not issue certificates or any documents," said a student.

Another final-year student Anaina Anna said that the BLDE College in Bijapur is teaching Ukraine and China students clinical temporarily and so far they have not heard anything from the government. Most of the students have online classes but they are worried since there are no practical classes. The Father of a student urged the government to allow these students to continue their studies in India. "My daughter is in her fourth year and I am clueless as to what to do though online classes are being held," he said.

"Usually, medical courses begin in the month of July but post-pandemic, it has been postponed to September. This year also, the classes are scheduled to start in September. Hence, the government, as well as the National Medical Council (NMC), should take a decision considering our studies. NMC has not taken any decision and hence, I have applied to universities in Romania and Germany to continue my studies," said a student from Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, the students say that the West Bengal government has allowed the Ukraine returnees to continue their studies at the government medical college and also they have been allowed to attend practical sessions in district hospitals. "However, without the approval of the NMC, it is not helpful," said a final-year student.

Meanwhile, DK DC Dr Rajendra KV said discussion is on at the government level and soon, a decision will be taken in this regard.