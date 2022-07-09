Eight activists of the Students’ Federation of India Hyderabad Central Unit (SFI HCU), from the University of Hyderabad (UoH), have received show-cause notices for allegedly protesting against the administration for collecting unwarranted fees for summer stay in hostels.

Students had called for a peaceful protest on June 15 after the administration of UoH issued a notice on June 13 that allegedly asked for exorbitant fees from students for staying in hostels during the summer vacation. Students also said that they were not given ample time to pay the fees.

“The notice for fees was issued on June 13 and students were asked to pay it by June 14,” said Sahana Pradeep, a member of SFI HCU. While they did have a discussion with the administration to give them time to pay the amount, individual wardens threatened students to leave the hostel if they didn't pay the fees, said Sahana.

She also pointed out that students wished to extend their stay in the hostel as the situation in the city was tense due to protests against the centre’s new Agnipath Scheme. However, the administration closed the mess and students did not have food, she said.

Eventually, the order was revoked by the administration. Additionally, they reduced the amount to be paid along with giving them more time to pay, as stated in a statement by SFI. However, a month later, eight activists from the student organisation received a show-cause notice that asked for an explanation behind the protests, said Sahana.

She further said that it is not the first time that this is happening. The UoH has been attempting to curb the environment of debate and discussion on campus for years, read a statement given by the organisation. They have been receiving show cause notices and warning letters after every gathering or protest that has been organised in the last three months.

“Ever since the new Vice-Chancellor took office, he has been referring to the rule that was brought in 2016 which asked students to take permission before protesting. But we have not been following it,” said Sahana.

Students will continue to use their democratic right and express dissent, she said. “If they respond aggressively then we will see but so far we have only issued a statement,” she added.

"The show cause notice has been issued as the protest organised by the students was without any prior notice or permission. The university has identified specific places for holding protests. As per the incident report this one was held at a place that disrupted normal work and free movement of students and staff," university authorities said.

They authorities also shared that the UoH proctorial board had stated that the purpose of the show cause notice is simply to seek the version of the students and find out the facts of the incident from them and that it is a normal part of the process of inquiry.