Controversy has erupted in Kerala after pictures of a radical Islamic outfit, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (which goes by the name Wisdom Students), conducting classes in a medical college went viral on Facebook. In the picture shared by Facebook user Abdulla Basil CP, a class is being conducted for students with a curtain separating the men from the women.

The pictures drew heavy criticism from users on social media, as well as the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad, which is a state-based group for scientific studies, reported PTI. The Islamic outfit was condemned on social media for indulging in "gender politics".

However, the group defended its actions, saying that there was nothing wrong with separating the men from the women and that they were free to do so since they had paid for the class. The member of the group who posted the picture responded to criticism on Facebook saying, "Just show your frustration and go babies."

This is not the first time the group has conducted a controversial class though. In a post from the Wisdom Students page on Facebook dated June 10, Abdulla Basil is seen giving a one-minute talk on the topic, 'Can LGBT be treated and changed'.