The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct all its higher education institutes to plan their academic calendar in accordance with the date of the CBSE result declaration. The notice came after several universities in the country started registration for their undergraduate courses for the session 2022-23 and set their last date in the first week of July. Some Universities now have started making changes to their academic calendar.

Students have been waiting for CBSE Class X and Class XII results that were expected to be released last month. However, Board officials have claimed that it would be released by July 15.

According to the Karnataka government’s state order, classes have already begun in a few Pre-University (PU) colleges from June 9. However, others are still conducting admissions. A Prinicpal in Karnataka on the condition of anonymity, said that their admissions will close on July 11. “CBSE has to postpone the dates, not us. Once the results will be declared, we will give students eight more days to apply for admissions,” he said. This process will be followed across colleges in Karnataka, he said.

Telangana on the other hand, had started the registration process for its undergraduate courses on July 1. Some colleges have not made any changes to the academic calendar yet. Professor Chintha Sailu from University College of Technology, Hyderabad said that admission to their courses also depend on the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) that is conducted by the state government which hasn’t begun yet.

Professor B Narayana from Nizam College, Hyderabad said that admissions to their degree courses are conducted in three phases. “Students can log on to the Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) portal and if they miss the first phase of the admission due to a delay in results, they can apply during the second or third phase as the process will go on till September 30,” he said.

In other states such as Tamil Nadu, the state government had asked colleges not to close applications before CBSE Class XII results were announced. While earlier the deadline was July 7, it has now been extended till July 17, according to reports. The Higher Education Minister of the state K Ponmudy also hinted that the last date to apply online for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions might also be extended if the results are further delayed.

E Balaguruswamy, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Chennai said that the last date to apply to their University was yesterday. “I don’t know what will happen to CBSE students, they are also our students and it is unfair to them as admissions might be closed,” he said. He added that they will have to confirm with government sources about an extension in the date for applications.

In Maharashtra on the other hand, premier colleges like Mumbai University have already conducted their admissions and announced the second merit list for degree admissions on Thursday, July 7. Colleges in Pune too began their admissions even though students were left in limbo as they couldn’t fill out application forms without their results. Principals of some colleges suggested that CBSE students could apply later as well.