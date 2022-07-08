The Centre for Global Languages at the Bengaluru City University will be offering the first-ever four-year National Education Policy-compliant (NEP) BA programme in French.

The BA Basic/Honours programme will be available at the university’s Central College Campus as well as its Multi-Disciplinary Women’s Composite College in Malleswaram. As stipulated by the NEP, students will be able to combine French with any other core subjects offered by the university.

Admissions for the course are currently open and interested candidates can apply through the university’s website, www.bcu.ac.in.

More about NEP

The NEP replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986 and aims for universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level with 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in school education by 2030 and aims to raise GER in higher education to 50 per cent by 2025.



Which speaking about NEP in a recent interview, Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Santishree Dhulipudi had addressed the issue of the National Education Policy being opposed by a section of teachers.

"It (NEP) is just a document. This is not anything that is being pushed down on anybody. I think we can take good things from it. And maybe the next NEP that comes next time will go one step better than this."