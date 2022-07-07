On Wednesday, July 6, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) announced that it will resume offline classes for all except first-year students from July 16. The university has instructed all Deans of Faculties to complete renovation, maintenance and repair works of classrooms and laboratories before the commencement of classes, as stated in a report by PTI.

The notification, which was issued by the university, read, "The Vice-Chancellor, JMI (Najma Akhtar), on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties has approved to reopen the university in the offline mode from July 16, 2022, for all classes except 1st semester/year."

To recall, physical classes were conducted for final-year postgraduate and final-year undergraduate students in March 2022. The first and second-year undergraduate students and first-year postgraduate students have been attending classes online. For final-year postgraduate students and final-year undergraduate students, physical classes resumed on March 2 and mid-March, respectively.

Additionally, with the permission of the Registrar, three dry canteens were also opened on March 2 at the university.