The Government of Karnataka wants to provide menstrual cups to all adolescent girls free of cost. Once the pilot intervention is complete it will be extend across the state, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of Maitri Menstrual Cup scheme by the state Health and Family Welfare Department at Vivekananda Girijana Kalyana Kendra in backward BR Hills, Chamarajanagara district, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Menstruation is a natural process which occurs every month in women. It is unfortunate that even now, more than 70% of the women hesitate to speak about it. This is seen as a social taboo. Young girls should break this taboo and should not hesitate to speak about it with their family and friends, he said.

Dr K Sudhakar said, "The sanitary pads that are generally used now contain plastic which takes 600-800 years to decompose. Menstrual cups that are being launched through Maitri scheme are environment friendly. Each cup can be used for about eight to ten years. This will also save cost. Our government wants to provide menstrual cups to all women free of cost. This will be done after the initial pilot intervention in two districts immediately.''

The Minister also added, "I am happy that our govt has chosen a district, which has a predominant tribal community, for this pilot project. Initially, the scheme will be launched in Chamarajanagara and Dakshina Kannada districts. A state can progress only when its citizens are healthy. Our government will work with a commitment to ensure the health and safety of every citizen, said Dr K Sudhakar.